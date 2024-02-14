Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for February 14

Let’s get weird. Tonight is the penultimate NBA slate before the All-Star break and it’s absolutely packed to the brim. We’ve got 12 games, eight teams on the second leg of a back-to-back set and, of course, countless injuries.

Let’s dive in and find some values.

Hachimura re-entered the Lakers’ starting five near the beginning of February, and while the results haven’t been overly consistent, the former lottery pick is taking on a massive role. In fact, in his last three starts, Hachimura is averaging 34.8 minutes per game. In his last two starts, we’ve begun to see some of the fruits of his labor, as he’s produced 18.0 points and 28.0 DKFP per contest. In a vacuum, Hachimura would be a perfectly viable value candidate on Wednesday, going up against a Jazz squad that ranks ninth in pace (100.7) and 25th in defensive rating (118.2). However, things only get better when you add a little context. Following Tuesday’s win over the Pistons, LeBron James (ankle) said he would not be playing on the second night of Los Angeles’ back-to-back. One would also assume that Anthony Davis ($10,100) is at least going to be listed as questionable this afternoon. Even if AD plays, James’ absence opens up a ton of opportunity for Hachimura. Keep an eye on Spencer Dinwiddie ($5,300), as well. The veteran logged 31.2 minutes in his Lakers’ debut.

C Bruno Fernando, Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets, $3,600

The Hawks are running out of big men. Clint Capela (adductor) has been sidelined for the past two weeks and now Onyeka Okongwu (toe) will join his teammate on the pine after injuring himself in Monday’s loss to the Bulls. That leaves Fernando as the last man standing. The 25-year-old hasn’t started a game with Atlanta since his rookie campaign, yet he is averaging a very respectable 1.10 DKFP per minute logged in 2023-24. If he’s added to the starting five on Wednesday — which would be my guess — Fernando is certainly viable, especially given that the Hornets are surrendering the fifth-most DKFP per game to opposing centers so far this season. However, there’s also a scenario where the Hawks decide to go small and have De’Andre Hunter ($5,000) start, as he is coming off a 23-point performance versus Chicago. Regardless of if his name is called pre-game, expect Hunter to flirt with 30 minutes on Wednesday.

While we don’t yet have an official injury report from the Suns for tonight’s tilt with the Pistons, we do know that Bradley Beal (hamstring) will be on it. The former All-Star was forced to leave Tuesday’s victory over the Kings mid-way through the first quarter, and Frank Vogel made it clear postgame that Beal will not be suiting up on Wednesday night. In turn, that should mean a huge opportunity for Gordon, who started the second half in place of Beal and ended up taking a team-high 17 field goal attempts. The veteran wing has started 21 games for Phoenix in 2023-24, averaging 16.0 points and 3.2 assists in 33.5 minutes. Gordon also owns an insane .670 true shooting percentage within that split. He and the newly acquired Royce O’Neale ($3,800) are both worth your consideration on this slate, yet it’s Gordon who clearly sports the higher upside as a DFS asset.

