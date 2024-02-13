Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 14

Wednesday delivers a 12-game slate. DraftKings continues to offer huge tournaments for DFS players and below are some of my favorite targets at each position.

Guard

Stud

Doncic has been brilliant and should continue to flourish in this juicy spot vs. the Spurs, who rank fifth in pace and 24th in defensive efficiency. The superstar is coming off a 71.25 DKFP outing vs. the Wizards on Monday, which is the eighth time he has scored over 70 DKFP in his past 12 starts.

Outside of Joel Embiid (knee), who is injured, Doncic has led the NBA in usage in the new year at a mammoth 35.1%. Slovenian has torched San Antonio for 75.6 DKFP per game in two matchups this season and should score near this average on Wednesday.

Other Options: Trae Young ($9,500), Tyrese Haliburton ($8,900), D’Angelo Russell ($7,200), Tyler Herro ($7,200)

Value

Mann has been a great fit with the Hornets thus far, scoring over 30 DKFP in his first two games with the club. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) sidelined, Mann has started at point for Charlotte in these past two and has logged 30.5 minutes per game, while helping the Hornets win both of these contests.

The guard is amassing right under 1.0 DKFP per minute this season and with Ball remaining sidelined Wednesday, Mann should continue to see heavy volume and effortlessly outproduce this salary against this Hawks’ team that ranks second in pace and second-to-last in defensive efficiency.

Other Options: Devin Vassell ($6,600), Amen Thompson ($6,500), Darius Garland ($6,100), Aaron Holiday ($3,600)

Forward

Stud

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks, $8,800

Bridges has been a force, scoring at least 45 DKFP in four of his past five starts, and should put up a huge fantasy score in this spot vs. the Hawks. As noted above, Atlanta ranks second in pace and second-to-last in defensive efficiency, and on the DraftKings Sportsbook, this game’s total is up to 240 points. With Ball sidelined, Bridges has led the Hornets with a 26.1% usage rate and 37.2 minutes per game in their last five, and Wednesday’s contest will be at home in Charlotte, where the forward has been nearly 10 DKFP per game better this season.

This is an eruption spot for Bridges and he can be rostered with full confidence Wednesday, even at this season-high salary.

Other Options: Jayson Tatum ($9,600), Victor Wembanyama ($9,200), Brandon Ingram ($8,100, better if Zion Williamson is out)

Value

In the Wizards' first three games since trading Daniel Gafford to Dallas at the deadline, Avdija has been the primary beneficiary, generating 44.6 DKFP per game, despite facing two top-12 defenses in the Celtics and 76ers during this stretch. Over this time, Avidja has led the Wizards with 38.3 minutes per game, which is a massive increase from his 27.9 average for the season. Furthermore, the forward has ranked second on the team in usage, at 21.2%, which is also a notable increase from his season average.

The Pelicans rank eighth in defensive efficiency, but Avdija is far too cheap for his new role and is one of the best values on the slate.

Other Options: Evan Mobley ($6,900), Buddy Hield ($6,300), Kelly Oubre Jr. ($6,200), Ausar Thompson ($5,000), Deandre Hunter ($5,000), Bilal Coulibaly ($4,200)

Center

Stud

Jokic returns home after a three-game road trip and is going against a Kings team that ranks 20th in defensive efficiency and is playing their second game in two nights. The center has exposed this Sacramento squad for 66.9 DKFP per game this season across two matchups and is supplying 61.3 DKFP per game at home this season. Additionally, while listed as questionable, Jamal Murray (leg) feels unlikely to play Wednesday, after he missed the second half of Monday’s game vs. the Bucks and HC Mike Malone said after the loss that he expected Murray to be doubtful.

With this being Denver’s last game before the All-Star break, it makes all the sense in the world for Murray to sit and if he does as expected, Jokic will receive a notable boost. For the 13 starts he has made without Murray this season, Jokic is providing 64.6 DKFP per game, thanks to a 7.7 percentage point increase in his assist percentage in those contests.

Other Options: Anthony Daivs ($10,100), Domantas Sabonis ($10,000), Jalen Duren ($7,200)

Value

Bruno Fernando, Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets, $3,600

With the Hawks missing both Clint Capela (adductor) and Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Fernando should see 20-25 minutes, starter or not, making him an appealing punt play. Fernando is the only healthy center Atlanta has available and the veteran has been a solid fantasy producer this season, collecting 1.14 DKFP per minute. Plus, this is a great matchup, with the Hornets ranking dead last in defensive efficiency and this game carrying a huge 240-point total on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fernando could destroy his cheap salary in this spot and is an easy choice for all formats.

Other Options: Jakob Poeltl ($6,500), Nick Richards ($5,600), Marvin Bagley ($5,300), Kelly Olynyk ($4,800), Grant Williams ($4,300)

