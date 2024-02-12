Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for February 12

Well, it’s the Monday after the Super Bowl. That means it’s now either basketball or baseball season depending on who you follow on Twitter. I’m paid to write about both, so it honestly doesn’t really matter that much to me.

We’ve got a featured nine-game slate on the hardcourt tonight. Let’s find some values.

It was Tre Mann ($4,600) who got the start in his Hornets debut, but Micic also had a massive impact in Saturday’s win against the Grizzlies. Playing 26.3 minutes off the bench, the 30-year-old guard scored 18 points and 32.25 DKFP. Micic also finished with a team-high 28.1% usage rate, a team-high 13 field goal attempts, a team-high nine assists and a team-high 55 touches. This might not come as breaking news, but leading your team in that many key categories bodes well for your DFS impact going forward. Micic’s price tag is up $800 in the last 48 hours, yet he remains viable and less than $4K overall. With the Pacers still ranking second in the NBA in pace (102.6) and 26th in defensive rating (119.4), Micic is in a fantastic environment to build off his strong first impression with Charlotte fans.

The two Rockets’ assets that have benefitted the most from the recent absence of Fred VanVleet (adductor) are Brooks and Amen Thompson ($6,700). However, where Thompson’s seen his salary rise $2,600 in the span of a single week, Brooks is pretty much exactly where he’s been all season — hovering right around the $5K mark. In the three games that VanVleet has missed, Brooks is averaging 19.0 points with a 24.4% usage rate. He’s managed to exceed 30.0 DKFP twice in that same stretch, with his lone failure due to shooting just 26.3% (5-for-19) in a loss against the Hawks. Still, you’ll always take that type of volume at this modest price tag. The Knicks present an extremely unappealing matchup, yet as long as the game script stays relatively neutral, Brooks should be able to bring back at least 5x value.

This game is going to be incredibly high scoring. In fact, this contest’s implied total is not just the highest on this slate, but it’s approaching 250 points. That’s a lot. The reason for that is pretty simple. Neither of these teams is particularly good at playing defense and both rank inside the top 10 in pace across their last 10 games. So, while Kispert is coming off a terrible performance in Saturday’s loss to the 76ers, the environment is giving some reason to be optimistic that he’ll bounce back. Also working in Kispert’s favor? His DFS outputs prior to laying an egg against Philadelphia. From February 2 to February 9, Kispert averaged 22.0 points per contest. That equated out to 37.0 DKFP, 24.0 DKFP, 36.25 DKFP and a season-high 45.0 DKFP Friday versus the Celtics. The Wizards have opted to play small in the two games since trading Daniel Gafford ($5,600) and that’s meant more opportunity for Kispert. Finally, the former first-round pick is taking advantage.

