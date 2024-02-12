DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: The Genesis Invitational Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR heads back to California this week for The Genesis Invitational. Iconic Riviera Country Club will be the host course, and measures as a 7,322-yard par 71 with Poa grass greens. We have another Signature Event on tap this week, so there will be only 70 golfers in the field. However, unlike most Signature Events, there will be a cut this week, as the top 50 and ties will be moving on to the weekend.

Headlining the field will be the greatest of all time, Tiger Woods, who will be making his first start of 2024.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Scottie Scheffler ($11,500)

Scheffler is not as expensive as I thought he might be this week, so I really don’t see a reason not to go right back to him. There is no one on earth remotely close to Scheffler from a tee-to-green, or ball-striking perspective right now. He gained an absolutely ridiculous 12.83 strokes from tee-to-green last week at the Waste Management, and now ranks No. 1 in this field in that department over the past 48, 36, 24, 16, 12, eight and four rounds.

He’s also lapping the field with his iron play, averaging over 1.47 strokes per round on approach over his past 48, which is .56 more than Lucas Glover, who ranks second in that time frame. Just to put that in perspective, the gap between Scheffler and Glover is the same as Glover and Rickie Fowler, who ranks 29th in this field in SG: Approach per round over the past 48. Scheffler is so far and away the best in the world right now that it’s almost silly.

His lone problem, as per usual, was his putting, which yet again kept him from winning last week in Scottsdale. Scheffler was forced to settle for a T3 finish because he lost 1.77 strokes on the greens on Sunday. The encouraging thing, however, is that he stilled gained on the week with the flatstick, and heads back to a course with Poa greens, which is his preferred surface.

Scheffler has yet to fully tame Riviera, as his best finish here is T7, but it almost feels inevitable that he’s going to win here. As for this week, it’s just so hard to envision anything worse than another top-10 finish for the World No. 1, and if he god forbid gains strokes putting, it could be a rout. He’s the no brainer pay up option at $11,500, especially factoring in the form some of the other top players are coming in with.

Adam Scott ($8,200)

Scott continued his red-hot start to the season last week at the Waste Management with a T8 finish. Dating back to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in November, Scott has five top-eight finishes across six starts across the world. In the two PGA TOUR events (with Shotlink data) he’s played in that time (WMPO and Pebble Beach), he’s gained 4.22 and 8.23 strokes ball-striking, respectively.

Scott now returns to a course he knows quite well in Riviera. The Aussie won this event back in 2020, and has three additional top-seven finishes here since 2016. He’s also failed to a miss a cut in that time, which dates back eight starts.

When a golfer is coming in with great form and great course history, it’s usually something we need to pay attention to, especially when they cost just $8,200. Scott is one of the better values on the board this week, as he somehow got his price reduced by $100 after his performance in Scottsdale. He makes for a great second, or even third golfer in your lineups if you start at the top with Scheffler.

Hideki Matsuyama ($7,400)

This price on Matsuyama immediately stuck out as being too cheap. He has not been at his best in a couple of years now, but has still posted plenty of top-25 finishes in that stretch, which is basically all we are looking for at this price. Matsuyama is coming off a T22 finish at the Waste Management last week, where he was carried largely by his putter and short game.

Matsuyama’s had a ton of success over the years at Riviera as well, posting four top-11 finishes since 2016. This is not surprising whatsoever, though, because the skeleton key at Riv is elite long-iron and short-game play, which the 2021 Masters champ boasts in spades.

There’s a clear argument to be made the Matsuyama is $1,000 underpriced this week, making him one of the best values, not only in the $7k range, but the entire slate.

