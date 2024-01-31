Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for January 31

Everyone is hurt. That might seem like an overdramatic statement, but it’s not — especially if you happen to look primarily at Dallas and Oklahoma City’s injury reports. It’s simply one of those slate where’s you’re going to have to stay abreast of the news right up to tip-off.

Still, injuries and absences equate to value opportunities. Let’s break down the best options for Wednesday evening.

Things are pretty bleak for the Hornets. Long-term injuries to Gordon Hayward (calf) and Mark Williams (back) have depleted the team’s rotation; a situation that also wasn’t helped by recently trading Terry Rozier for Kyle Lowry — a man who will not be taking the floor for Charlotte in the foreseeable future. On top of all that, LaMelo Ball ($9,500; ankle) is doubtful on Wednesday and is likely to miss his third straight contest. In Monday’s loss to the Knicks, the Hornets dealt with their dearth of active players by really pushing the starters. In fact, all five members of the starting lineup exceeded 30 minutes of action, while no reserve logged even 12 minutes. That was in a 21-point defeat, too. The whole fourth quarter was, in theory, garbage time. Martin essentially acted as Charlotte’s lead guard versus New York, finishing the game with team-highs in assists (8) and assist rate (42.7%). He added 14 points and six rebounds to wind up with 34.5 DKFP. Frankly, it’s shocking his salary hasn’t increased in the past 48 hours.

With Luka Doncic (ankle) and Kyrie Irving (thumb) already ruled out for Wednesday’s tilt with the Timberwolves, there will not be a single active member of the Mavericks with a price tag higher than $6K on tonight’s slate. In fact, aside from Tim Hardaway Jr. ($6,000) — who will likely take 25 field goal attempts and is obviously viable — there might not be an asset more expensive than $4.5K, as Dante Exum ($5,700; knee) is doubtful and Dereck Lively II (nose) is also sidelined. Basically, everyone is a decent value option. Keep an eye on Josh Green ($4,500), Grant Williams ($4,000) and Maxi Kleber ($3,500), but my favorite of the bunch is Hardy. The former second-round pick has been extremely inefficient in 2023-24, yet he owns a 28.1% usage rate in the 342 possessions he’s played this season with Doncic, Irving and Exum off the court. Hardy is averaging 1.24 DKFP per minute in that same sample. Again, feel free to use multiple Mavericks pieces in your lineups, just make sure one of them is Hardy.

Oklahoma City’s injury report is nearly as long as Dallas’ IR, yet it comes with a little more mystery. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($9,900; illness), Chet Holmgren ($7,400; ankle) and Lu Dort ($4,100; ankle) are merely questionable. There’s still a chance they could suit up for tonight’s contest against the Nuggets. However, we do know that both Jalen Williams (ankle) and Isaiah Joe (sternum) will be sidelined on Wednesday, which will open up a ton of minutes on the wing. That’s where Wiggins comes in. The Maryland product has seen his role in the rotation stabilize across the past two weeks, as Wiggins has averaged 18.0 minutes per game dating back to January 16. That stretch also includes a season-high outburst of 22 points in last Wednesday’s victory over the Spurs. Wiggins could certainly be in line for his first start of the season. However, if SGA or Holmgren are eventually ruled out, Cason Wallace ($3,900) and Jaylin Williams ($3,000) are value plays with better upside.

