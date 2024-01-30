Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 31

Wednesday presents a nine-game slate. DraftKings continues to offer huge tournaments for DFS players and below are some of my favorite targets at each position.

Guard

Stud

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks, $8,300

Edwards is a tremendous high-end value at this price tag. The wing is amassing 1.24 DKFP per minute with a career-high usage rate this season (32.2%) and will be facing the Mavs on his home floor tonight. Edwards is generating 45 DKFP per game at home this season – which is 3.0 DKFP per game more than when on the road – and the Mavs are a plus matchup, with the club ranking 12th in pace and 22nd in defensive efficiency.

Edwards has been a thorn in Dallas’ side this season, exploding for over 60 DKFP in two straight games against the team, and is far too cheap for that type of upside.

Other Options: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($9,900, if he plays), Devin Booker ($9,700), Jamal Murray ($8,100, boost if Nikola Jokic is out)

Value

Jaden Hardy, Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,400

While this is a difficult matchup vs. the Wolves - who lead the league in defensive efficiency – Hardy is a strong value with the Mavs extremely shorthanded. Luka Doncic (ankle), Kyrie Irving (thumb) and Dereck Lively II (nose) are all out, while Dante Exum (knee) and Derrick Jones Jr. (wrist) are doubtful. Hardy should start in this situation, but even if he didn’t, the second-year guard should see big minutes, regardless if this game is close or not.

In the two contests Doncic and Irving have missed collectivity missed season, Hardy has produced 22 DKFP in 27.5 minutes per game. Now, with Lively, Exum and Jones Jr. all expected to be inactive as well, Hardy should see nothing less than 30 minutes and a large usage rate. With Doncic, Irving, Lively, Exum and Jones Jr. all off the floor this season, Hardy’s usage has increased 6.5 percentage points to 30% and he has supplied 1.3 DKFP per minute, which are sensational numbers for a player this cheap.

Other Options: Josh Giddey ($5,900, if Gilgeous-Alexander is out), Kevin Huerter ($5,200), Cason Wallace ($3,900, if Gilgeous-Alexander is out)

Forward

Stud

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls, $8,100

Listed as doubtful, LaMelo Ball (ankle) is expected to miss his third straight Wednesday, making Bridges an appealing spend. Terry Rozier is also out of the picture after being traded to the Heat last week and with he and Ball missing for these past two, Bridges has led the Hornets with 49.9 DKFP in 39.5 minutes per game. With both Ball and Rozier off the court this season, Bridges has provided 1.2 DKFP per minute, thanks to a 2.1 percentage point boost to his usage rate.

Bridges brings 50 DKFP upside and is a great target for all formats.

Other Options: Kevin Durant ($9,100), Paolo Banchero ($8,400), Kawhi Leonard ($8,200)

Value

Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns, $6,300

Since being inserted into the starting lineup two games ago, Thomas has been superb, scoring 42.5 DKFP per game. The wing has led the Nets with a 29% usage rate in these past two and considering both of these games resulted in wins for Brooklyn – including a 33-point rout over the Jazz on Monday - Thomas should almost certainly remain a starter Wednesday.

The veteran finished with 37.5 DKFP in the Nets’ first meeting of the season with the Suns back in November and is an excellent value at this affordable salary.

Other Options: Brandon Miller ($6,600), Tim Hardaway Jr. ($6,000), Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($4,500, if Mike Conley is out), Josh Green ($4,500), Bilal Coulibaly ($4,100), Grant Williams ($4,000), Kenrich Williams ($3,200, if starting)

Center

Stud

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons, $7,700

Even with Evan Mobley (knee) returning Monday, Allen still dominated a stout Clippers’ defense for 49.75 DKFP. The center has now recorded 15 straight double-doubles and has eclipsed 40 DKFP in 11 of these starts.

With Mobley likely to remain very limited Wednesday – he was limited to only 21 minutes Monday after missing 22 games in a row – Allen should top 40 DKFP in this great spot vs. the Pistons. Detroit ranks second-to-last in defensive efficiency and eighth in pace. Additionally, they are allowing the fifth most points in the paint this season.

Other Options: Nikola Jokic ($11,300; if active), Bam Adebayo ($8,000), Nicholas Claxton ($7,100)

Value

Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando Magic at San Antonio Spurs, $6,100

Carter is coming off back-to-back quiet starts but this is a perfect get-right spot vs. the Spurs. San Antonio this season ranks fifth in pace and 25th in defensive efficiency. Plus, they are surrendering the third most rebounds in the NBA, which is great news for a big man like Carter Jr.

The ex-Bull has recorded at least 33 DKFP in four of his last seven games and shouldn’t come with much ownership for this full slate.

Other Options: Rudy Gobert ($6,900), Naz Reid ($4,400), Jonathan Isaac ($3,700, if starting), Maxi Kleber ($3,500, if starting)

