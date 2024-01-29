Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 29

There are 11 games tonight. Julius Randle is out. Luke Kornet ($3,900) is doubtful. Evan Mobley ($7,400), LaMelo Ball ($9,600), Kristaps Porzingis ($7,700), Al Horford ($5,900), LeBron James ($9,400) and Anthony Davis ($10,000) are questionable. If all three center options for Boston are unable to go, Neemias Queta ($3,600) should get significant playing time. Keep track of all the pertinent updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, MEM, OKC, ORL, PHO and POR played last night. BOS, LAL, NYK, PHI and UTA play on Tuesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has one game with a total of at least 240 - WAS/SAS (241.5). There is one double-digit favorite - PHI -10 over POR. There are two games within two points - LAL -1 over HOU and UTA/BKN pick. There are five home dogs - CHA, CLE, MEM, HOU and POR. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis, and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

Guard

Stud

Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards ($6,700) – Yeah, I’m fading Luka, Shai, Booker and Mitchell tonight. What could go wrong? All of them are going to put up points, but I have skepticism that they produce “have-to-have-it” scores. So, considering their price tags, I’ll pay down, especially since I think many of the options in the $6K range can come close to matching their production.

Vassell has gone over 40 DKFP in three of the last four games. He’s playing around 35 minutes per contest and garnering a usage rate in the 20% range. He’s scored in double-figures in each of the last seven games with five of those over 20 points. He’s also chipped in rebounds and assists, which increases the floor. Now he faces a Wizards team that is first in pace and has boosted the FPPM to shooting guards by 22.55% over the last 10 games.

Other Options - Jalen Brunson ($9,300), Fred VanVleet ($7,500), D’Angelo Russell ($7,000), Collin Sexton ($6,900), Tyus Jones ($6,300), Jalen Green ($6,200)

Value

Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets ($3,700) – Grimes was bumped down in the rotation and was teetering on forgotten-man status. Over the last two games, though, he’s received 25 and 23 minutes, producing 21.5 and 25.25 DKFP. He’s primarily a 3-and-D player, so the floor is low if he’s not efficient shooting. That said, he could see a slight uptick in playing time with Julius Randle out.

Other Options - Tre Jones ($5,800), Max Strus ($5,300), Kevin Huerter ($5,200), Ish Smith ($4,300) if Ball is out, Corey Kispert ($3,500)

Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets ($11,400) – The floor/ceiling combo for Giannis is so high that he’s in consideration on every slate. He’s averaging 1.66 DKFP per minute and he hasn’t scored fewer than 50 DKFP since December 23rd, a span of 17 games. During that time, he’s gone over 80 DKFP three times. Over the last six games, Giannis has posted three triple-doubles and missed two more by a total of two assists. Oh, he also contributes in the defensive categories so he can literally stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis and put up the highest raw point total on the slate.

Other Options - Anthony Davis ($10,000), LeBron James ($9,400), Victor Wembanyama ($8,900), Lauri Markkanen ($8,200), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,100), OG Anunoby ($6,600), Khris Middleton ($6,500), Vince Williams Jr. ($6,400)

Value

Jarred Vanderbilt, Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets ($4,300) – Most will go with Josh Hart ($5,400), as he will likely start tonight for Julius Randle. He only averages 0.76 DKFP per minute and went over 30 DKFP in two of the six starts this season. Vanderbilt only averages 0.74 DKFP per minute, but he’s gone over 30 DKFP in each of the last three games. Vanderbilt has exceeded point expectations 70% of the time this season and, while he’s a low-usage player, he’s posted a 22% number in two of the last three games. He racks up steals, rebounds and gets plenty of open looks because defenses converge on LeBron and AD. Whether he hits them is another story, but he has been lately. That probably won’t continue but the heater may continue. Regardless, the range of outcomes is similar to what Hart presents, although Vanderbilt does have a lower floor, but at a $1,100 discount and minuscule ownership.

Other Options - Keldon Johnson ($5,900), Jeremy Sochan ($5,700), Josh Hart ($5,400), Max Strus ($5,300), Precious Achiuwa ($5,200), Harrison Barnes ($4,800), Georges Niang ($4,000), Quentin Grimes ($3,700)

Center

Stud

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards ($8,900) – Since Tre Jones ($5,800) returned to the starting lineup at point guard, Wembanyama has averaged a whopping 1.89 DKFP per minute. For perspective, Joel Embiid is at 1.85 for the season. Wembanyama has exceeded point expectations 90% of the time this season and could now start playing over 30 minutes again, as he was limited due to an ankle issue. He has gone over 50 DKFP in four of the last five games despite playing 28 minutes per contest. Now he faces a Wizards team that is first in pace and has boosted the FPPM to centers by 13.3%.

Other Options - Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,400), Nikola Jokic ($11,300), Domantas Sabonis ($10,200), Anthony Davis ($10,000), Alperen Sengun ($8,700), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,100), Jarrett Allen ($7,700)

Value

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks ($5,600) – Richards is still starting at center for the Hornets because Mark Williams is out. He’s gone for over 30 DKFP in each of the last four games with 51.25 on Saturday in 37 minutes. He’s double-doubled in three of the last four while racking up a total of 10 blocks. Richards is averaging 0.95 DKFP per minute and seems a tad too cheap for his expected role and playing time.

Other Options - Precious Achiuwa ($5,200), Dereck Lively ($5,000), Jarred Vanderbilt ($4,300), Neemias Queta ($3,600) if Porzingis and Horford are out

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.