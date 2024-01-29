Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for January 29

We’ve got a monster 11-game featured slate on the hardcourt this evening, and that’s even with the 10:00 p.m. ET tip between the 76ers and the Trail Blazers hitting the cutting room floor.

Surely with a slate this size there’s no shortage of viable value options, right? Right?!

I’m glad you asked. Let’s dive in.

There won’t just be a single person asked to fill in for the injured Julius Randle (shoulder), but I am expecting Hart to shoulder most of that burden. While I’m sure Tom Thibodeau will experiment with bigger lineups — possibly playing Precious Achiuwa ($5,200) at the four alongside Isaiah Hartenstein ($6,900) — the most likely starting lineup would see OG Anunoby ($6,600) slide down to power forward and Hart take over at the three. The veteran won’t ever be an incredibly high-usage piece for the Knicks, but sheer volume and an innate ability to rebound should help Hart make an impact in DFS. To wit, in his six starts so far in 2023-24, Hart is averaging 10.2 points and 8.3 boards in 35.1 minutes per contest. Specific to Monday, this is simply an amazing matchup, as the Hornets enter tonight’s action in possession of the league’s worst defensive rating (121.3).

C Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic, $5,000

Let’s address the elephant in the room. That header has Dereck Lively II on it and not Grant Williams ($4,400), who is on the heels of a 53.0 DKFP performance against the Kings on Saturday. I’ll just say this: Williams is viable and will play major minutes if both Dante Exum ($5,700; knee) and Derrick Jones Jr. ($4,300; wrist) remain sidelined. If not? I want no part of him. Meanwhile, Lively’s stock isn’t overly impacted by the availability of his teammates. The rookie has been logging heavy minutes as the Mavericks’ starting center, twice exceeding 35.0 DKFP in the team’s last five games. His size will be needed once again on Monday, as Dallas takes on an Orlando squad with one of the biggest lineups in the NBA. For the season, Lively is averaging a respectable 0.95 DKFP per minute played. Less than a month ago, his salary was often in the $6K range. Considering nothing has changed about Lively’s circumstances or production, I’ll just be grateful for the savings and move on.

It’s been a bit of a wild ride for Konchar and the Grizzlies the past couple weeks. With injuries pilling up — specifically at the point guard position — Memphis has had to get creative with its starting lineups, asking the likes of Konchar, Luke Kennard ($5,800; knee) and Vince Williams Jr. ($6,400) to handle extra play-making responsibilities. That’s how a man who was listed as a power forward earlier this month is now identified as a “PG/SG” on DraftKings contest pages. Either way, Konchar’s made the most of his opportunity, logging at least 26.0 minutes in six straight games and registering over 27.0 DKFP in three of his last four starts. Konchar’s ceiling is certainly higher if the aforementioned Kennard sits out once again on Monday night, but regardless, the 27-year-old seems like a safe bet for 5x value in a matchup with a Kings team that ranks 22nd in defensive rating in January (118.4).

