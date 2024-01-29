DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR continues its California swing with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. There will be two courses in play this week: Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill. The latter will be played only once during the first two rounds, while Pebble Beach will be played in three of the four rounds, including each of the final two.

Pebble Beach is one of the shortest courses on the PGA TOUR circuit, measuring as a 6,972-yard par 72, with Poa grass greens. Spyglass Hill is slightly longer, measuring as a 7,041-yard par 72, while also featuring Poa.

The PGA TOUR has designated this a Signature Event, meaning we’ll have just an 88-man field and no cut this week. The field is absolutely loaded as well, with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and many others in attendance.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $700K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *screen image is simulated Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Xander Schauffele ($10,000)

There’s obviously a strong case to be made for Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler at the top this week, but for a $1,500 discount (from Rory) we can roster arguably the hottest player in the field. Schauffele’s 2024 season has been off to a red-hot start, as he posted his third straight top-10 finish last week at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Over his past 12 rounds in this field, Schauffele ranks No. 1 in SG: Tee-to-Green, SG: Approach, SG: Ball-Striking and SG: Total. He’s absolutely dialed in right now, and the wins are coming. This event has never really been a priority for Schauffele, so he only has one career start here, a missed cut in 2017.

However, he did finish T7 at the 2021 U.S. Open, which was held at Pebble Beach, so I have no doubt he’ll be able to continue his strong play this week.

Max Homa ($9,200)

Homa consistently goes overlooked when all the top players in the world show up to these events, and that simply should not be the case. So far in 2024, Homa has finished T14 at The Sentry and then T13 last week at the Farmers Insurance open. He gained 8.9 and 5.7 strokes from tee-to-green in both those events, respectively, and his game is in great shape.

Unlike most of the world’s best players, Homa has made this event a priority throughout his career, posting three straight top-14 finishes from 2019-2021. Being from California, it’s no surprise that he’s taken a liking to Pebble, and his success should absolutely continue this week at a very reasonable $9,200 price tag.

Eric Cole ($7,300)

I am going to forgive Cole for missing his first cut since the end of May and go right back to the well this week. In his lone start at Pebble Beach last year, Cole finished T15 and gained four strokes from tee-to-green in his two measured rounds. Even with this field as stacked as it is, Cole ranks fourth on approach and 13th in SG: Total over the past 48 rounds.

Prior to last week’s missed cut, Cole had been rolling, posting six top-14 finishes over his past eight starts, including four top-four finishes in that stretch. With Pebble Beach being so short, Cole’s lack of distance won’t hurt him this week, while his proclivity to hit greens in regulation will come in handy on these extremely small greens.

We have seen Cole up in the upper $9,000 range to begin this season, so being able to roster him at just $7,300 this week in a no-cut event is quite enticing.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $700K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.