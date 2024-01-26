Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for January 26

As the great poet laureate Rebecca Black once stated: It’s Friday. And, as you all know, you’ve gotta get down on Friday. A phrase that iconic is really left up to your own personal interpretation, but to me, it clearly means to live your life without care. To build as many NBA DFS lineups as your heart desires. That’s what Rebecca would want, anyway.

Let’s break down tonight’s seven-game featured slate and find some values.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

Schroder’s price tag is up slightly from Monday, when he was a season-low $4.9K, yet the veteran guard should have a much larger role on Friday than what he saw against Memphis. For the first time since being acquired by Toronto in a trade near the end of December, Immanuel Quickley (thigh) has been ruled out. That should mean an invitation for Schroder to re-join the team’s starting lineup versus the Clippers. It’s not exactly a great matchup, as Los Angeles has surrendered the seventh-fewest DKFP per game to opposing point guards, but matchup doesn’t matter when you’re the only true point guard left on the roster. In his 31 starts so far in 2023-24, Schroder is averaging 15.0 points and 6.7 assists in 32.3 minutes. Gradey Dick ($3,100) is another name to keep an eye on in this spot, particularly if you really need to save some cash. The lottery pick has been getting steady rotation minutes the past two weeks and could be in line for a few more this evening.

Green has started the last nine games he’s been active for and the former first-round pick is logging heavy minutes. To wit, in his specifically his last five contests, Green is averaging 33.2 minutes and 12.4 points. It’s also a span of time where the wing has exceeded 20.0 DKFP four times. Green isn’t a high-usage player by any means, but he’s a 38.0% shooter from three-point range and a capable rebounder. Through sheer osmosis and volume, he’s able to be a viable DFS asset on most nights. However, where the prospect of Green gets exciting is on the evenings where the Mavericks draw an enticing matchup. The Hawks are fifth in the NBA in pace (102.1) and 26th in defensive rating (119.3). They are the reason this tilt owns this slate’s highest implied total. This, my friends, is an enticing matchup.

Brooks was sidelined for much of January, missing nine consecutive games due to an oblique issue, but the veteran is now fully healthy again — at least that’s what his eye-popping minute totals suggest. Brooks is averaging 36.2 minutes per contest in the Rockets’ past four games, a stretch where the former second-round pick has twice flirted with the 40-minute plateau. Brooks isn’t the most efficient DFS asset, as he’s registering just 0.73 DKFP per minute in 2023-24, yet it’s nearly impossible to not be viable when you almost never leave the court. It’s not like he hasn’t showcased some ceiling, either. In Sunday’s loss to Boston, Brooks racked up 25 points and a season-high 43.25 DKFP. There’s no reason to expect a repeat performance on Friday, though it is worth nothing that the Hornets own the NBA’s worst defensive rating (120.6). I’d think 5x or 6x value isn’t out of the question.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DK Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.