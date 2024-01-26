Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 26

There are seven games tonight after seven yesterday. One more and we hit the jackpot! Immanuel Quickley is out. Kyrie Irving ($9,000), Trae Young ($9,400) and Clint Capela ($5,600) are questionable. Keep track of all the pertinent updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, IND played last night. CHA, DAL, HOU, LAC, MIL, NOP and SAS play on Saturday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has two games with a total of at least 240 - DAL/ATL (244.5) and PHO/IND (243.5). There is no double-digit favorite. There are two games within two points - NOP -1 over OKC and DAL -1.5 over ATL. There are five home dogs - ATL, IND, CHA, TOR and MEM. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis, and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

Guard

Stud

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks ($11,300) – I’m not going out on a limb here. Luka is awesome and the price reflects that. This is not rocket science. Sometimes selecting the best player is the way to go, especially since he averages 1.69 DKFP per minute and is garnering a usage rate in the high 30s to low 40s! It comes down to available value and roster construction. Luka has failed to score at least 50 DKFP only four times this season. He has 12 games over 80 with two over 90! The Hawks have been playing at a top-10 pace and this game has a healthy total of 244 with a tight spread of only 1.5 points. Let us all exalt his name and sing HalleLuka!

Other Options - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,100), Donovan Mitchell ($9,500), Fred VanVleet ($7,700), Bradley Beal ($6,900), Brandon Miller ($6,300)

Value

Luke Kennard, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic ($5,500) – Kennard missed Wednesday’s game but he’s off the injury report for tonight. Prior to that, he started eight games due to the plethora of injuries and averaged 29.4 minutes, 13.8 points, 3.4 treys, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. That translated to at least 20 DKFP in all but one game with a high of 34.3. In the last two games, the usage rate has been over 20%. He is not just a spot-up shooter but can navigate pick-and-roll action.

Other Options - Sam Merrill ($5,400), Andrew Nembhard ($5,200), John Konchar ($4,400)

Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ($11,000) – As with Luka, I won’t be patting myself on the back if Giannis goes off because that’s what he usually does on a nightly basis. He’s averaging 1.66 DKFP per minute and has gone for over 80 DKFP in the last two games, one of those against these same Cavs. He’s triple-doubled in three of the last four games, missing the other by a single assist. The floor/ceiling combo is one of the highest on the slate and raw points still matter in this game. Once again, it comes down to roster construction.

Other Options - Kevin Durant ($9,200), Kawhi Leonard ($8,600), Jalen Williams ($7,000), Vince Williams ($6,500), Khris Middleton ($6,300)

Value

Georges Niang, Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks ($3,900) – I enjoy watching Niang play because it gives me delusions of grandeur that I can play in the league. It’s like watching a sloth meander around the court. Then I slap myself back to reality because Niang is 6-foot-7, 230 pounds and is one of the best shooters in the league. He’s a career 40% shooter from downtown and can attack closeouts, albeit in a fashion that makes Kyle Anderson mutter, “Damn, that’s slow.” The playing time is volatile and ranges from 15 to 28 minutes. Over the last nine games, he’s gone for at least 20 DKFP in seven of those contests with a high of 44.3.

Other Options - Tim Hardaway Jr. ($5,700), Saddiq Bey ($5,100), Onyeka Okongwu ($4,600)

Center

Stud

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets at Charlotte Hornets ($8,600) – Baby Jokic has shed the diapers and is strutting around, draining buckets and dishing dimes. On the season, he’s averaging 22.1 points, 0.6 treys, 9.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting 54/28/72. The usage rate has increased from 21% last season to 28% this season. Over the last three games, Sengun has averaged 30.3 points, 0.7 treys, 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal. That translates to 57.5, 57.5 and 69 DKFP. Now he faces a Hornets team that has boosted the FPPM to centers by 11.54%.

Other Options - Jarrett Allen ($7,800), Miles Bridges ($7,700), Pascal Siakam ($7,500), Chet Holmgren ($7,200)

Value

Larry Nance Jr., New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($3,900) – Valanciunas was playing over 30 minutes earlier in the season, but his role has been reduced and he is now getting around 24 minutes of run. One of the reasons has been the return of Nance Jr. to the lineup. He’s averaging 0.97 DKFP per minute and has exceeded point expectations 60% of the time. He usually doesn’t play more than 20 minutes but there have been a few occasions in which he’s gotten over 25 minutes. Tonight could be one of those nights because the Thunder do not have a traditional bruiser down low and space out the floor.

Other Options - Wendell Carter Jr. ($5,700), Nick Richards ($5,200)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.