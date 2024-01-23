Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 24

Wednesday delivers an eight-game slate. DraftKings continues to offer huge tournaments for DFS players and below are some of my favorite targets at each position.

Guard

Stud

With Terry Rozier traded to the Heat, Ball should put up huge numbers on a nightly basis for the rest of the season, beginning in this prime matchup vs. the Pistons, who rank second-to-last in defensive efficiency. In the seven starts the guard has made without Rozier this season, Ball has responded with 58.5 DKFP per game, with a 34.5% usage rate, which is a 2.2 percentage point upgrade from his season average. Even with Rozier active back on October 27th, Ball finished with 49.8 DKFP across 33 minutes in his first meeting of the season with Detroit.

The guard is a lock for over 50 DKFP this time around and is a terrific spend at this sub $10K salary.

Other Options: Luka Doncic (11,300, boost if Kyrie Irving is out), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,100), Donovan Mitchell ($9,700), Kyrie Irving ($9,000, if Doncic is out), Anthony Edwards ($8,700)

Value

While this isn’t the greatest matchup, with the Heat ranking 11th in defensive efficiency, Konchar is still a viable punt at this low salary. With the Grizzlies extremely depleted, the veteran has started in three straight games and has produced 20.6 DKFP in 27.3 minutes per game as a member of the first unit. Now, with Santi Aldama (knee) joining Memphis’ packed injury report that is headlined by Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger), Konchar’s role should grow even further into the 30-minute range.

The wing is amassing 0.9 DKFP per minute with those four players off the floor this season and is simply underpriced for the volume he should see.

Other Options: Bogdan Bogdanovic ($6,000), Tim Hardaway Jr. ($5,700, if either Doncic or Irving are out), Sam Merrill ($5,300), Jaden Hardy ($3,600, if both Doncic and Irving are out)

Forward

Stud

Antetokounmpo is far too cheap at this salary and is a great starting piece for any type of lineup. His salary was just up to $12,000 five games ago and the former MVP has been terrific, scoring 61.6 DKFP per game in his last five starts. Antetokounmpo finished with 63.5 DKFP in his lone matchup with the Cavs this season back in late December and should effortlessly exceed five times his value at this salary that is very low for him.

Antetokounmpo needs 55 DKFP to reach five times his value at this current price tag, which is something he has done in 63% of his starts this season.

Other Options: Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,200), Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,100)

Value

Trae Young (concussion) will miss his second in a row Wednesday and with the guard inactive Monday vs. the Kings, Bey posted 25.75 DKFP in 30 minutes. Bey is now amassing 26.4 DFKP per game in the four starts he has made sans Young this season. Overall, with the guard off the court, Bey is collecting 0.9 DKFP per minute this season, thanks to a 4.0 percentage point increase in his usage rate.

Facing this Warriors’ defense that ranks 24th in defensive efficiency, Bey has a 30 DKFP upside.

Other Options: Vince Williams Jr. ($6,500), Brandon Miller ($6,100), Jeremy Sochan ($6,000), David Roddy ($4,200)

Center

Stud

Sengun has been a monster recently, scoring 69 DKFP vs. the Jazz and then 57.5 DKFP vs. the Celtics in his last two starts. Next, Sengun will be hosting a Blazers team that ranks 20th in defensive efficiency and is playing their second game in two nights. Furthermore, Portland is allowing the fourth most points in the paint per game, making this an elite spot for Sengun, who is averaging the seventh most paint points among all NBA players this season.

Sengun should feast in this prime matchup and is vastly underpriced for his massive ceiling.

Other Options: Bam Adebayo ($8,500), Jarrett Allen ($7,700)

Value

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks at Golden State Warriors, $4,600

Monday vs. the Kings, Okongwu finished with 26.75 DKFP in 29 minutes off the bench. The center has now recorded at least 26 DKFP in three of his last six games and is amassing 23.6 DFKP per game with Young inactive this season. Plus, Okongwu notably closed the game with the Hawks’ starters over Clint Capela on Monday, which could be a new trend going forward.

Nonetheless, Okongwu is simply too cheap at this salary – which is a $300 drop since his last game – and is an appealing, cheap target for GPPs, that should come with low ownership, given he is a reserve.

Other Options: PJ Washington ($5,700, if Nick Richards is out), Dario Saric ($5,300), Kevon Looney ($4,000)

