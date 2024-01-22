Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for The Farmers Insurance Open

The PGA TOUR stays in California this week for the Farmers Insurance Open. Just like last week with the American Express, the Farmers Open will feature multiple courses. Every golfer of this field of 156 will play one round on the South Course (par 72,765 yards, POA greens) and the North Course (par 72, 7.258 yards, bentgrass greens) of Torrey Pines. Then, there will be a standard top-65 and ties cut, and those players who advance will play their final two rounds on the South Course. Torrey Pines has been the home of the Farmers Insurance Open since 1968 and with three of the four rounds being played on the South Course, this venue is the host course and the track we need to be focusing on for research.

The South Course is a long and difficult course that is home to very small POA greens. In fact, this par 72 is the longest track used on the PGA TOUR. That being said, we have seen both short and long players win at this venue, and while longer hitters will have an advantage this week, we don’t need to be prioritizing bombers.

Succeeding at the South Course comes down to having an excellent performance with both your irons and putter, as three of the past four Farmers Open winners have ranked top-10 in both SG: Approach and SG: Putting during their victories. Also, six of the 10 par 4s at the South Course land between 450-500 yards, and targeting golfers who are efficient on this specific length of par 4 is a sharp strategy. Including Max Homa in his two-shot victory at the Farmers Open last season, three of the past four winners of this event have led their fields in efficiency on the 450-500-yard par 4s of the South Course.

Below, I break down four of my favorite sub $7.5K DraftKings bargain plays for the Farmers Insurance Open.

Taylor Montgomery ($7,400) – Montgomery has never missed a cut at the Farmers Open in three tries – including a T11 two years ago – and enters this week riding a six-made cut streak. During this time, the 28-year-old has shot under par in 22 of his 24 rounds and has recorded three top-20 finishes, most notably with a T8 at the RSM Classic, which like the Farmers Open, is an event that features multiple courses.

Montgomery has collectively gained strokes with his irons and flat stick in two of his last three starts, and has truly been one of the best putters in the world, ranking second in SG:Putting when we compare this field’s last 50 rounds. Montgomery is far too cheap for his upside and is an easy choice this week.

Billy Horschel ($7,400) – Horschel is coming off a missed cut at the American Express last week, but should bounce back at the Farmers Insurance Open. The veteran has been outstanding at this multi-course event, advancing to the weekend in eight of his last 10 appearances. Notably, Horschel has carded four top-25 finishes at this tournament, including a T11 two years ago.

The former FedEx Cup champion had carded three top-20 finishes in his previous four starts before last week and ranks 10th in SG: Putting and 16th in par-4 efficiency over his last 24 rounds. Horschel has top-20 upside this weekend and could come with depressed ownership after missing the cut last week.

Michael Kim ($7,300) – Kim is playing the best golf of his career right now and needs to be rostered at this cheap price tag. At the American Express last week, the 30-year-old was outstanding, posting a T6 finish, including a nine-under 63 during the second round, which was one shot off of Kim’s career-low on the PGA TOUR. The veteran has now made six straight cuts, with four of these finishes being top-25 results and sits at career-best No.100 in the world golf rankings.

Kim has collectively gained strokes on approach and with his putter in five of his last six starts, and ranks ninth in 450-500-yard par-4 efficiency over his last 24 rounds, setting him up perfectly for the South Course. Kim has made 5-of-7 cuts at the Farmers Open and is one of the best values available this week.

Alex Smalley ($7,200) – After missing the cut at the Sony Open by only one stroke, Smalley got back on track at the American Express last week, carding a T21 finish. The 27-year-old has now made 13 of his last 17 cuts and has generated seven top-30s during this run. Furthermore, Smalley has impressively gained strokes on approach in all but two of these past 17 starts, and ranks 10th in the metric when we compare this field’s last 50 rounds.

Smalley has advanced to the weekend at each of the last two Farmers Insurance Opens and is a safe bet to do so again this week.

