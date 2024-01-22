Fantasy Golf Picks — 2024 Farmers Insurance Open Picks, Preview, Predictions

Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2024 Farmers Insurance Open Picks and recapping the 2024 American Express.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open Overview

Field: 156 Players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties

Lineup Lock: Wednesday, January 24

Defending Champ: Max Homa

I figured the field this year would be way down from normal because of the scheduling. But this four-week stretch may actually be the best four weeks in a row for the PGA this year. Normally, Torrey draws a solid field, everyone skips the pitiful Pebble Pro-Am and goes back-to-back for Phoenix and Riv. When Pebble got the bump to elevated status this season, it made sense for top players to skip either this week or Phoenix. But the Waste Management field appears as strong as it was pre-elevated status in 2023: Scheffler, Viktor, Xander, Homa, JT, Finau, Burns, Rickie, Sahith, and Cam Young are already confirmed. So it’s banger field, after banger field until we all get a beautiful rest week with the Mexico Open.

Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, and Ludvig Aberg headline the field outside of San Diego. Min Woo Lee, Sungjae Im, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau, Eric Cole, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka, and Luke List will join them.

Ryan Fox, Nicolai Hojgaard, Francesco Molinari, and, my guy, the Polish Giraffe Adrian Meronk N Rolla will all be making their 2024 PGA debuts. This quartet all played in Dubai this past week. Meronk churned out consecutive Top 10s in the Middle East (T10/2nd), Hojgaard went T25/T7, while Molinari went T5/MC. The Kiwi, Fox, was (T14) followed up by a T31 result this weekend.

In return from injury watch: Both Will Zalatoris and Daniel Berger made the cut. Maverick McNealy was a disaster in Palm Beach after making the weekend in Honolulu. Gary Woodland was MC in his return to golf. Oh, Jhonattan Vegas came back too. I used him on DraftKings and he bogeyed the final hole Saturday to miss the cut by a stroke. Of note, he’s made the cut here the past four years, eight of the last 10, and played in the Farmers every year since 2010.

The event is split between the Torrey Pines North and South courses the first two days, before shifting to just the South Course for the final two rounds. Of note: The North Course is about 500 yards shorter and much easier than the South Course. There’s only shot link at the South Course, so any stats you see will be from that course.

13 of the past 15 winners have posted a top 10 at this event prior to winning. Jon Rahm won in his first start in 2017. Scott Stallings in 2014 was the other exception.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Driving Distance Gained

Proximity Gained: 200+ Yards

Strokes Gained: Around The Green

Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards

Mayo’s Key Stat Rankings powered by FantasyNational.com

2024 Farmers Insurance Open Course(s)

Course: Torrey Pines South (Three Rounds)

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,765

Greens: Poa

Shot Tracker: Yes

Course: Torrey Pines North (One Round)

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,258

Greens: Bentgrass

Shot Tracker: No

2024 Farmers Insurance Open: Past Winners

2023: Max Homa -13

2022: Luke List -15

2021: Patrick Reed -14

2020: Marc Leishman -15

2019: Justin Rose -21

2018: Jason Day -10

2024 Farmers Insurance Open Picks

Keegan Bradley

The last time we saw Keegan he was blowing it down the stretch at The Sony. It’s strange how our minds can twist an excellent week (T2) into something that sounds bad. Through two events in 2024, he’s gained an average of +3.75 SG: APP while producing classic Keegan putting splits: Lost 5.8 strokes at the Sentry and gained 4.6 at the Sony. The Farmers is the event Keegan has experienced the most success in his career without a victory. With three Top 5s in his past six starts — finishing Top 15 in ball striking in each of those starts — one hot putting week and he can improve on his solo second from a year ago.

