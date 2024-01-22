Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for January 22

Well, it’s Monday.

But that does mean a big night of basketball, with seven games on this evening’s DraftKings featured DFS slate.

Let’s break it all down and find some values.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

While some of Thompson’s viability rests on the availability of Isaiah Stewart ($5,300; ankle), who is questionable after missing Saturday’s loss to Milwaukee, the rookie’s role has clearly changed for the better in Detroit. After playing sporadically for the first three months of the season, Thompson’s averaging 27.1 minutes per game since the Pistons traded Isaiah Livers and Marvin Bagley III to Washington. The result? Thompson is producing 1.14 DKFP per minute within that same span, managing two contest above 33.0 DKFP. As for matchup, both Detroit and Milwaukee sit in the bottom-third of the NBA in defensive rating, while also ranking in the top six in pace. It wasn’t a fluke that these two squads combined to score 276 points in regulation this past weekend, and that’s reflected in tonight’s tilt owning this slate’s highest implied total. Keep an eye on Stewart’s health, but Thompson’s a good play either way.

Aldama’s ceiling as a DFS asset is difficult to describe. On the one hand, he’s only managed to exceed the 30.0 DKFP plateau once in his last 17 contests. On the other, he dropped 60.0 DKFP back on November 19 against the Celtics — so there’s obviously some upside in his game. Aldama started in place of the injured Xavier Tillman ($5,300; knee) in Saturday’s loss to the Bulls, and while he could only muster five points, the big man finished with 25.0 DKFP thanks to eight rebounds and a pair of blocks. Tillman is listed as questionable for this evening’s tilt in Toronto. If he’s sidelined again, Aldama should thrive in a matchup with a Raptors’ roster that is suddenly without any size. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are gone, while Jakob Poeltl (ankle) is unavailable. In its last seven games, Toronto ranks dead-last in total rebounding rate (45.3%) and 26th in defensive rating (121.3). That’s underwhelming to say the least and it should benefit both Aldama and Tillman, if the latter is active.

PG Dennis Schroder, Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies, $4,900

Schroder’s role with the Raptors has been effected by the addition of Immanuel Quickley ($6,800), yet it’s not like the veteran isn’t still logging major minutes as Toronto’s sixth man. Schroder’s is on the heels of back-to-back underwhelming performances, but he’s averaging 28.4 minutes per game in the month of January, all while posting a season-high .635 true shooting percentage. However, the real reason for Schroder’s viability is price. Tonight marks the first time in 2023-24 that the 30-year-old will carry a salary below $5K. If you’re looking to save at guard, that’s a pretty tempting opportunity.

