DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Farmers Insurance Open Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR heads from La Quinta, California to La Jolla, California this week for the Farmers Insurance open. Iconic Torrey Pines will be the host, and features two courses: Torrey Pines South Course and Torrey Pines North Course. The South Course, which will be played in three of the four rounds, measures as a massive 7,765-yard par 72, and features Poa grass greens. The North Course is a bit more tameable, sitting as a 7,258-yard par 72, while featuring Bentgrass greens.

The field is quite strong, as it usually is for Torrey week, as we have all the California kids in Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and defending champion Max Homa set to tee it up.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Collin Morikawa ($10,200)

This will be Morikawa’s fourth-career start at Torrey, with the first three resulting in finishes of T21, T4 (2021 U.S. Open) and then solo third last year. He’s lapping the field in terms of SG: Tee-to-Green per round at the South Course, averaging 2.41 strokes per, which is a full .7 strokes per round better than the next closest golfer who’s played this course more than once.

After struggling for much of 2023, Morikawa is in the midst of a terrific stretch of golf, having posted five top-10 finishes across his past eight starts, including his win at the ZOZO back in October. During this run, the two-time major winner ranks No. 2 in the field in SG: Ball-Striking, third in SG: Tee-to-Green and seventh in SG: Total.

Being from California, it’s no surprise that Morikawa does his best putting on Poa greens, where he averages .33 strokes more per round compared to other surfaces. With the field being pretty top heavy this week, you’re likely going to have to take a stand at the top of the board, and Morikawa gets the nod for me when you factor in recent form, course history and rolling stats.

Sepp Straka ($8,600)

Straka continues to be under-appreciated by the fantasy community as a whole, and I don’t really understand why. He’s very quietly gotten himself up to the 17th ranked golfer in the world, and now has two PGA TOUR victories under his belt after winning the John Deere Classic last Summer.

The big Austrian is also playing some great golf right now, posting a runner-up at the Hero World Challenge and then a T12 at The Sentry. During this mini-stretch, Straka sits sixth in the field in both SG: Ball-Striking and SG: Total.

His history at Torrey is also quite strong, making three-of-four cuts with a pair of top-16 finishes. Straka could absolutely be $9,000 or higher in this field, so this $8,600 tag gives us a pretty nice discount.

Luke List ($7,800)

List has also taken quite a liking to Torrey in his career, winning this event back in 2021, while posting three other top-25 finishes (including a T10) since 2018. List is coming off a massive Fall swing after struggling for the majority of 2023. Overall, he’s finished T25 or better in six of his past eight starts, including his triumphant win at the Sanderson Farms back in October.

The biggest reason for List’s turnaround has been his putting, where he’s suddenly become average, rather than historically bad. List ranked 189th in SG: Putting out of 193 qualifiers in 2023, but has improved that by nearly 100 spots so far in 2024, where he sits 99th on the PGA TOUR. His ball-striking will always be there as we know, as List ranks 12th in this field over the past 24 rounds in that department, including fourth from tee-to-green.

Torrey Pines is one of the longest courses on the PGA TOUR, so it’s not entirely surprising to see List have success here, as always been on of the longer hitters on the circuit. I like him to continue his run of recent form this week, and he sits at a very palatable $7,800 on DraftKings.

