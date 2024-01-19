Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for January 19

Do you like basketball? Do you like saving money? If you answered yes to both of those questions, then this article is for you!

Honestly, even if you only answered yes once, I’d keep reading. You’re already here. Why waste a click?

I’m having a difficult time wrapping my head around Sochan’s salary on Friday evening. This is the cheapest the former lottery pick has been since all the way back in late October, yet there’s no logical reason for the discount. Sochan is arguably playing his best basketball of the season in January, averaging 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 30.2 minutes per game. Sochan is also producing 32.5 DKFP across his last four starts. It’s not like the matchup is poor, either. In fact, the Hornets own the NBA’s worst defensive rating (121.2) and have allowed the most DKFP per game to opposing power forwards so far in 2023-24. Add in that Victor Wembanyama (rest) and his team-leading 31.0% usage rate will be watching from the bench, and I think it’s pretty obvious that Sochan is viable.

PF/C PJ Washington, Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs, $5,100

Guess what? The Spurs are also a pretty amazing DFS matchup, especially when the aforementioned Wembanyama isn’t on the floor. To wit, San Antonio’s defensive rating falls from 115.5 with the rookie playing to a ghastly 122.0 with the former first-overall pick off the court. That’s great news for all Hornets’ assets on Friday, yet I wanted to make special mention of Washington. Charlotte has been dealing with injuries all season long and tonight will be no exception. Mark Williams (back) remains sidelined and he might be joined by his replacement Nick Richards ($5,200; ankle), who is questionable. If Richards sits, that would leave the Hornets incredibly thin at center. There’s a chance that Nathan Mensah ($3,000) could draw an emergency start — and he would be worth a look in such a scenario — but it feels like Washington would get the biggest boost in minutes, filling in as a small-ball five. Washington is averaging a respectable 0.91 DKFP per minute in 2023-24. In a large role, he can do some damage.

SG Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat, $5,600

The biggest news on this slate is the absence of Trae Young (illness). The All-Star was initially listed as questionable, but was ruled out by the team just past 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon. Unfortunately, the loss of Young doesn’t open up any insane value options on the Hawks’ roster — though Trent Forrest ($3,000) will now likely see a few minutes of work after being a DNP-CD in Wednesday’s victory over the Magic. Instead, Atlanta will simply shift Dejounte Murray ($7,500) over to the point and ask the veteran to play in a more on-ball role. He’s certainly viable at his current price, as is Bogdanovic, who will likely be asked to start against the Heat. In his two prior opportunities with the starting five in 2023-24, Bogdanovic produced 18.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 36.5 minutes. That type of workload for a team that sits second in the NBA in pace (102.6) for the month of January is always welcomed.

