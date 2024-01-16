Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 17

Wednesday delivers a nine-game slate. DraftKings continues to offer huge tournaments for DFS players and below are some of my favorite targets at each position.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis, and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

Guard

Stud

Mitchell has been incredible and this Bucks’ team shouldn’t slow him down Wednesday. After lighting up the Nets up for 77 DKFP last Thursday, Mitchell posted 53.25 DKFP in a tough matchup vs. the Bulls on Monday. The guard has shot 50% from the field in these past two starts and has handled a 33.7% usage rate in the new year, with Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee) on the shelf.

This is a prime spot for Mitchell to continue flourishing, with Milwaukee ranking 20th in defensive efficiency and fifth in pace, and this tilt carrying a 238-point total on the DraftKings Sportsbook. With Jrue Holiday now in Boston, the Bucks have struggled mightily at defending guards and Mitchell proved this in his first meeting of the season with the club a few weeks ago, going off for 61 DKFP. Add in that the Cavs will be at home Wednesday – where Mitchell has been 3.6 DKFP per game better than when on the road this season – and the guard is a tremendous spend at less than $10K.

Other Options: Kyrie Irving ($9,300, if Luka Doncic is out), Anthony Edwards ($8,300), Jaylen Brown ($8,000)

Value

While this isn’t a perfect matchup, with the Heat ranking 10th in defensive efficiency, Quickley is still one of the best guard values on the slate. Since being traded to the Raptors, the former Kentucky Wildcat has amassed 35 DKFP per game in his first eight starts as Toronto’s starting point guard, including a pair of outings north of 40 DKFP. In these eight contests, Quickley has logged 31 minutes per game, has led the Raptors with a 23.5% usage rate and has handled a 26.1% assist percentage. Overall, the 24-year-old is supplying 1.1 DKFP per minute as a Raptor.

Even in a lesser role as the Knicks’ sixth man, Quickley posted 31 DKFP against Miami back in November. With a much larger workload this time around, the guard has a 40 DKFP upside.

Other Options: Tim Hardaway Jr. ($6,400, if Doncic is out), Jrue Holiday ($6,100, if Derrick White or Kristaps Porzingis is out), Miles McBride ($5,300, if Jalen Brunson is out), Payton Pritchard ($4,000, if White or Holiday are out)

Forward

Stud

Franz Wagner (ankle) will miss his seventh straight and with the wing sidelined, Banchero has generated 47.4 DKFP per game. Included in this run is a 64 DKFP performance vs. the same Hawks team he will face again on Wednesday. Atlanta ranks 27th in defensive efficiency and third in pace this season, making them one of the premier matchups in the league, and with Wagner off the court this season, Banchero’s usage has increased by 3.9 percentage points. The forward contributes 1.3 DKFP PPM with this expanded role and could explode in this elite situation.

Other Options: Jayson Tatum ($9,500, boost if Porzingis, Holiday or White are out), Lauri Markkanen ($8,300), Jaylen Brown ($8,000, boost if Porzingis, Holiday or White are out)

Value

Chuma Okeke, Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks, $4,200

Okeke is another Magic player to consider in this beautiful spot vs. the Hawks. The veteran has been Wagner’s replacement in Orlando’s starting five and Okeke has provided 20.8 DKFP per game in his last four. The 25-year-old has put up 5.7 three-pointers per game since Wagner went down and this Atlanta defense Okeke is going against is allowing their opponents to knock down threes at the fourth-highest clip in the league.

At this cheap salary – which is the lowest Okeke has been priced on DraftKings since Wagner got hurt – Okeke is a strong punt play for all formats.

Other Options: RJ Barrett ($6,600), Caleb Martin ($5,300), Cham Whitmore ($4,500), Sam Hasuer ($3,900, if any of Porzingis, White or Holiday are out)

Center

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers, $11,000

Antetokounmpo is coming off a 63 DKFP triple-double vs. the Kings on Sunday but has oddly seen his salary drop by $600. Yes, the Cavs rank sixth in defensive efficiency this season, but this game’s total is up to 238 points on the DraftKings Sportsbook and vs. this Cleveland squad on December 29th, Antetokounmpo dominated and recorded 63.5 DKFP.

This season, the former MVP ranks third in the NBA in usage (32.2%) and is averaging 59.1 DKFP per game. This is well over five times value for Antetokounmpo at his current salary and despite being the most expensive option on the board, the big man is without a doubt one of the best values available.

Other Options: Anthony Davis ($10,000), Julius Randle ($8,900, if Brunson is out), Alperen Sengun ($7,900)

Value

Wood has been very effective off the bench for the Lakers recently, scoring 27 DKFP in only 19 minutes per game in his last four. The center has swatted seven shots during this four-game stretch and has seen a strong 23.2% usage rate. Considering the Lakers have won three of these four games with Wood making a huge impact, the veteran should maintain this recent role against this Mavs’ team that is yielding the second-most rebounds and seventh-most points in the paint this season.

Wood should record at least 20 DKFP in this spot and has a ton of merit at this low price point.

Other Options: Larry Nance Jr. ($4,700), Thaddeus Young ($4,100), Luke Kornet ($3,500, if Porzingis is out)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is Hunta512) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.