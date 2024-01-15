Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for January 15

There’s 11 NBA games spread throughout this holiday Monday, yet the featured slate on DraftKings focuses on just five. Things get started in Cleveland when lineups lock at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Before that time, you’ll probably need some value plays. So let’s find them, shall we?

NBA $100K Fadeaway [$25K to 1st]

Everything with the Raptors feels very fluid at the moment. We’re less that three weeks removed from the team trading for Immanuel Quickley ($6,900) and RJ Barrett ($6,500); Jakob Poeltl (ankle) is expected to miss at least another week; and Pascal Siakam ($8,000) could be on the move at any moment. Still, it feels like Darko Rajakovic had an epiphany moment on Friday — at least as it pertains to Porter. The 24-year-old is about the only real center Toronto has left on its active roster and his role has been slowly building throughout January. However, things reached their crescendo against the Jazz, where Porter collected nine points, six assists, six rebounds in a career-high 31.5 minutes of action. Porter even started the second-half over Thad Young ($4,100). It feels plausible that Porter could earn his first NBA start on Monday, but even if that doesn’t happen, he’s averaging 1.01 DKFP per minute logged in his six contests with the Raptors. He doesn’t need that much time to make an impact.

Obviously we were going to end up talking about this game between the Jazz and the Pacers. It has the highest implied total on the slate, as it features two teams that rank in the upper-third of the league in pace, yet the lower-third of the league in defensive rating. Sounds like the perfect environment for a fantasy point surplus to me. George hasn’t been starting since returning from a six-game injury absence just after Christmas, yet the rookie guard still has a major role in Utah’s rotation. In fact, George regularly logs more minutes than members of the Jazz’s current starting five — I’m looking at you Kris Dunn ($4,800). George has also been able to showcase his ceiling as a reserve, exceeding 30.0 DKFP in two of his last four appearances. Considering this was an asset priced over $6K as recently as December 30, George feels like a steal on this small slate.

The big news to watch on this slate? The health and status of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,200; knee). SGA appeared to injury his right knee during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s tilt with the Magic and the All-Star is now listed as questionable. Gilgeous-Alexander has only missed one other game in 2023-24, an In-Season Tournament contest against the Warriors back on November 3. On that night, it was the rookie Wallace that started in his teammate’s place and, somewhat surprisingly, led the Thunder in minutes played (36.3). Wallace would likely draw another start if Gilgeous-Alexander is eventually ruled out on Monday. Still, it’s probably worth noting that Jalen Williams ($6,900) and Josh Giddey ($6,500) are the true beneficiaries if SGA sits, and that both would be great options with their salaries below $7K.

