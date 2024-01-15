Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 15

There are 11 games today but only five on the main slate due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,200) and LeBron James ($9,900) are the big names that are questionable, so keep track of all the pertinent updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, IND and MIA played last night. OKC plays on Tuesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has two games with a total of at least 240 - BOS/TOR (242) and IND/UTA (245). There are no double-digit favorites. There are two games with a spread at or below two - BKN -2 over MIA and LAL -1 over OKC. There is one home dog - TOR.

Guard

Stud

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers ($6,700) – Clarkson doesn’t start but he’s one of the better microwaves off the bench in the league. Over the last eight games, he’s averaged 30 minutes, 15.5 shots, 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and two threes. That’s translated to at least 30 DKFP in seven of eight with three over 40 and a high of 54. The usage rate has been in the mid-to-high 20 percent range and now he faces a Pacers team that is first in pace and 26th in defensive efficiency.

Other Options - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,200) if he plays, Immanuel Quickley ($6,900), Caris LeVert ($6,700), RJ Barrett ($6,500), Collin Sexton ($6,400)

Value

Dennis Schroder, Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics ($5,400) – With the new acquisitions, Schroder no longer starts, but he’s still an integral part of the rotation. Since being moved to a reserve role 10 games ago, he has come off the bench in eight of those contests and still averaged 29.6 minutes. Schroder has been remarkably consistent this season, failing to score at least 20 DKFP in only three games. Over the aforementioned 10-game stretch, he’s gone over 20 DKFP in all with three above 30 and a high of 44.5. Boston is one of the best defensive teams in the league, but Schroder has been able to have success against them. In three games, he’s gone for 34, 42.25 and 23.25 DKFP in 35, 35 and 25 minutes, respectively.

Other Options - Alex Caruso ($5,200), Keyonte George ($4,900)

Forward

Stud

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers ($6,900) – For much of the early season, it was as if Williams was just cautiously feeling his way around things, getting used to his new role and playing alongside Holmgren. He had the occasional ceiling game but was mostly mired in the high-20 DKFP range. Over the last six games, though, he’s stepped up, going for over 40 DKFP in three of the contests with a high of 51.75. The usage rate hasn’t changed much, but he’s been grabbing more rebounds and dishing out dimes. He has come close to messing around twice and had his only double-digit assist games of the season during this stretch. And this was with Shai on the court, so the floor seems relatively high. Shai is questionable, so he could see an uptick in usage rate if Shai is unable to go, increasing the chances for a ceiling game.

Other Options - Anthony Davis ($10,500), LeBron James ($9,900), Jayson Tatum ($9,700), Lauri Markkanen ($8,400), Caris LeVert ($6,700), RJ Barrett ($6,500), Cameron Johnson ($6,100)

Value

Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers ($5,200) – There is some risk with Caruso despite the palatable price tag, as he’s been known to get injured often and is a low-usage player. That said, he contributes across the board, is starting, and will likely play in the low-30-minute range. On the season, Caruso is averaging 0.89 DKFP per minute. The last seven games are a microcosm of Caruso’s fantasy prospects as he’s alternated between 30 DKFP and somewhere in the teens.

Other Options - Duncan Robinson ($5,800), Kelly Olynyk ($4,700)

Center

Studs

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets ($9,100) – Adebayo has exceeded point expectations 70% of the time this season. He is one of the main offensive hubs for the Heat and is in play to mess around on any given night. He has gone 20/10 in five straight and dished out seven, seven, and six dimes in the three most recent contests. Back in November, he had 22 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, and two blocks, so that’s the upside. The usage rate is in the mid-to-high 20 percent range and he’s gone for at least 40 DKFP in each of the last five games with a high of 52.75. In two prior meetings with Brooklyn, Adebayo put up 37.75 and 50.5 DKFP.

Other Options - Anthony Davis ($10,500), Jarrett Allen ($8,500), Chet Holmgren ($7,600), Myles Turner ($7,300), Nic Claxton ($7,200)

Values

Thaddeus Young, Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics ($4,100) – Cue up the Alphaville “Forever Young” because I am writing up Thaddeus in the Year of our Lord 2024. Young was once a fantasy beast for many years, but Father Time is undefeated and, at age 35, the playing time and production have dissipated. But, but, but....with Jakob Poeltl out with an injury, Young has started the last three games playing 29, 24 and 12 minutes (blowout). He put up 30.25 and 20.5 DKFP in the two games he received over 20 minutes. If he starts, Young should be viable because he is averaging 0.94 DKFP per minute in the 99 minutes he’s played this season.

Other Options - Kelly Olynyk ($4,700)

