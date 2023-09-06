Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 1

Week 1 brings a packed schedule full of exciting matchups. It also brings our first regular season DFS slate on DraftKings. Let’s dive into some quarterback-wide receiver stacks that could prove to be profitable.

The reasoning behind stacking a quarterback with his wide receiver is that both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup.

4. Geno Smith ($6,100)/ DK Metcalf ($7,000), Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

Smith had a breakout 2022 campaign, throwing for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He completed 69.8% of his passes, earning himself a contract extension with the Seahawks. After a full offseason as the unquestioned starter under his belt, Smith enters the season with a bevy of pass-catching options. His best might be Metcalf, who caught 90 of 141 targets last season for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns.

Heading into Week 1, the Seahawks could be without rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($4,900, wrist), who underwent surgery during the preseason. If he does sit out, that would likely mean added targets for Metcalf. Even if he does play, this is still a great matchup against a Rams secondary that should be much worse after trading Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins.

3. Derek Carr ($5,300)/ Chris Olave ($6,500), New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans

After a difficult ending to his tenure with the Raiders, Carr will try to stabilize the quarterback position for the Saints. Interceptions have been a problem for Carr with him throwing at least 12 picks six times during his career. He has also thrown at least 30 touchdown passes just once. However, he has some weapons at his disposal with the Saints, the most notable of which is Olave. Even with suspect quarterbacks throwing him passes, Olave posted 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie campaign.

Carr begins his time with the Saints in what could be a great matchup against the Titans. They allowed the most passing yards per game in the NFL last season, while also giving up 29 scores through the air. They could be better after adding Sean Murphy-Bunting from the Buccaneers, but their secondary still leaves a lot to be desired. The Saints might also throw more because they will begin the season compromised at running back. Alvin Kamara is serving a three-game suspension and Kendre Miller ($4,300) is battling a hamstring injury that makes him limited, if he plays at all.

2. Trevor Lawrence ($6,500)/Calvin Ridley ($6,500), Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Lawrence disappointed as a rookie, throwing for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He made huge improvements under a new coaching staff last year, compiling 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns through the air while throwing just eight interceptions. He also did damage on the ground, scoring five rushing touchdowns. They added to his compliment of weapons for this year with Ridley, who missed all of last season because of a suspension for gambling. The last full season we saw from Ridley came back in 2020 when he registered 90 receptions, 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns with the Falcons.

Lawrence and Ridley will begin the season against the rebuilding Colts, who are without Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and will be starting a rookie quarterback in Anthony Richardson ($5,600). Their secondary is also a concern with Stephon Gilmore no longer in town. Don’t be surprised if Lawrence and Ridley start off the season on a high note.

One quarterback-wide receiver duo that has a high floor is Cousins and Jefferson. Jefferson has at least 108 receptions, 1,616 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions in each of his three seasons in the league. With Jefferson as his primary weapon, Cousins has thrown for at least 4,221 yards and 29 touchdowns in all three of those campaigns. Not only will Cousins have Jefferson again this season, but he could also be aided by the addition of talented first-round pick Jordan Addison ($5,100).

Since it’s the first week of the season, a lot of the top teams will be playing in prime-time games. That leaves us without some of the best quarterbacks for the main Sunday DFS slate. With that in mind, Cousins and Jefferson are right up there with the most appealing quarterback-wide receiver stacking options available.

