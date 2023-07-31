Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for August 1

It’s here. The MLB Trade Deadline. The next 24 hours could be a blur of transactions, but with several big names having already been moved this past weekend, I wouldn’t worry too much about said deals affecting your lineups. Spencer Strider ($12,500) and Framber Valdez ($11,100) aren’t on the block, you know what I mean?

Let’s dive into this 14-game featured slate.

PITCHER

Stud

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants, $10,500 - If I’m being completely honest, I have some reservations about Gallen on Tuesday. The RHP has struggled across his last few starts and his 4.97 ERA away from Chase Field leaves a lot to be desired. Still, for the season as a whole, Gallen owns a 3.15 FIP and a 26.2% strikeout rate. There’s a reason he started the All-Star Game for the National League. This is also a pretty tasty matchup. The Giants have been the NL’s worst lineup the last two weeks, posting a 76 wRC+ in that span. San Francisco’s registered a 26.7% strikeout rate since July 17th, too.

Value

Matt Manning, Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates, $6,900 - There’s a couple ways you could go on this slate to try and save at pitcher. Lance Lynn ($7,900) draws an easy matchup in his Dodgers debut, as does Jose Quintana ($6,100) for the hemorrhaging Mets. However, I think my favorite spot is Manning at PNC Park. The Pirates were brutal in July, hitting .218 as a team with a 79 wRC+ and a 26.0% strikeout rate — the fifth-highest mark in the month. Manning was rocked in his last outing, but had allowed only a single earned run in his prior 13.1 innings. The former first-round pick is a capable MLB arm. That’s all it takes to be viable versus Pittsburgh.

INFIELD

Stud

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Oakland Athletics, $6,100 - Betts has missed the Dodgers’ past two games due to ankle soreness, but after an additional day off on Monday, I’ll assume the All-Star is back in the lineup against Ken Waldichuk ($5,400) — or Waldichuk and whatever opener Oakland lands on. In either case, Betts will get some plate appearances versus a lefty and that makes him an obvious target. In 114 PAs within the split in 2023, Betts is sporting an eye-popping .398 ISO and 181 wRC+.

Stud

Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies, $4,300 - Suggesting that Peter Lambert ($5,100) struggles with LHBs is an understatement. In 2023, Lambert has surrendered a .401 wOBA to opposing left-handed bats and, for his career, that figure jumps up to .429 — not to mention .434 when said lefties are hitting at Coors Field. Cronenworth hasn’t been impressive this season, but for one night in the altitude, I’m willing to overlook his horrendous recent performance.

Value

Isaac Paredes, Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees, $3,700 - While Carlos Rodon ($9,000) looked better in his last outing, the southpaw continues to carry some red flags, with a 6.28 FIP and a 13.3% walk rate in his 20.1 innings since coming off the IL. I definitely want a piece of the Rays on Tuesday, and Paredes’ price makes him a very appealing asset on a generally expensive roster. Even before clubbing his 21st long ball of the season on Monday, Paredes was hot, carrying a 161 wRC+ since June 1. His career 130 wRC+ versus LHPs isn’t too shabby, either.

Value

Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays, $3,600 - There’s two ways to look at this one. In a logical sense, Mountcastle is in possession of a 171 wRC+ and AL-best .476 expected wOBA against LHPs in 2023 and Hyun-Jin Ryu ($7,000) hasn’t pitched at the MLB level in a year. In an emotional sense, I can tell you as a die-hard Jays fan that Mountcastle owns Toronto. In fact, Mountcastle has put up a .981 OPS in 45 career games versus the Blue Jays. Listen to whichever argument you like, they both end up at the same conclusion.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Juan Soto, San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies, $6,300 - Just remember everything I said above about Lambert, but this time apply it to Soto — a man with a .399 expected wOBA for the season. Since the beginning of May, Soto is batting .299 with a 177 wRC+ off of opposing right-handed pitchers. He’s quite good.

Stud

Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox, $5,500 - The White Sox have pretty much traded every starter and reliever of any value, leaving them in a situation where Jesse Scholtens ($5,600) is going to have to start on Tuesday. Neither of Scholtens’ previous two attempts at starting in 2023 went well and, overall, opposing RHB have combined to slash .302/.341/.512 off the 29-year-old. Texas should score several runs and Garcia will likely be in the middle of it all. Garcia has managed a .303 ISO and a 159 wRC+ when hitting at home this season.

Value

Seth Brown, Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers, $3,400 - Brown’s season got off to an awful start, but the veteran appears to be rounding in form the past couple months. To wit, over his last 122 plate appearances against RHPs, Brown has posted a .252 ISO and a 133 wRC+. The LHB will look to improve upon those numbers against Lynn, who has surrendered 3.12 home runs per nine to lefty bats across 21 starts in 2023. Maybe to Dodger magic won’t kick in right away?

Value

Harold Ramirez, Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees, $3,000 - When in doubt, use Ramirez against a southpaw. In 67 plate appearances within the split in 2023, the outfielder is slashing .359/.388/.594 with a 177 wRC+. Need a larger sample? Since the beginning of last season, Ramirez is hitting .360 with a .913 OPS versus LHPs. The man is an ideal platoon bat.

