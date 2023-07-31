 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Fantasy Football RB Rankings, Sleepers, Running Back Projections

Pat Mayo breaks down and lists his 2023 fantasy football RB rankings.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Jake Ciely discuss Ciely’s Top 5 Undervalued Players entering the 2023 fantasy football season.

2023 Fantasy Football RB Rankings (1/2 PPR Scoring)

Last Updated: July 31

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Austin Ekeler
  3. Tony Pollard
  4. Nick Chubb
  5. Saquon Barkley
  6. Derrick Henry
  7. Bijan Robinson
  8. Joe Mixon
  9. Rhamondre Stevenson
  10. Josh Jacobs
  11. Breece Hall
  12. Najee Harris
  13. Jonathan Taylor
  14. Cam Akers
  15. Travis Etienne
  16. JK Dobbins
  17. Alexander Mattison
  18. Jahmyr Gibbs
  19. James Cook
  20. Javonte Williams
  21. Kenneth Walker
  22. Aaron Jones
  23. Miles Sanders
  24. David Montgomery
  25. Isiah Pacheco
  26. Dameon Pierce
  27. Rachaad White
  28. Khalil Herbert
  29. James Conner
  30. Alvin Kamara
  31. Jamaal Williams
  32. Rashaad Penny
  33. Samaje Perine
  34. D’Andre Swift
  35. Elijah Mitchell
  36. AJ Dillon
  37. Jerick McKinnon
  38. Brian Robinson
  39. Antonio Gibson
  40. Zach Charbonnet
  41. Jaylen Warren
  42. Raheem Mostert
  43. Tyler Allgeier
  44. Damien Harris
  45. Devin Singletary
  46. Tank Bigsby
  47. De’Von Achane
  48. D’Onta Foreman
  49. Cordarrelle Patterson
  50. Chuba Hubbard
  51. Kendre Miller
  52. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  53. Jerome Ford
  54. Jeff Wilson
  55. Roschon Johnson
  56. Chase Brown
  57. Chase Edmonds
  58. Kenneth Gainwell
  59. Gus Edwards
  60. Zach Evans
  61. Malik Davis
  62. Sean Tucker
  63. James Robinson
  64. Zack Moss
  65. Zamir White
  66. Tyjae Spears
  67. Matt Breida
  68. Boston Scott
  69. Michael Carter

