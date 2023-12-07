DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Chicago Bears 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bears to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Justin Fields 74 OVERALL – AWR 63 – SPD 93 – SAC 84 – MAC 77 – DAC 82 – THP 92

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Khalil Herbert

POWER BACK: D’Onta Foreman

SLOT WR: D.J. Moore

SLOT CORNER: Jaylon Johnson

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Velus Jones Jr. — 94 SPEED WR — D.J. Moore — 93 SPEED WR — Darnell Mooney — 93 SPEED QB — Justin Fields — 93 SPEED CB — Terell Smith — 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR — D.J. Moore — 87 CB — Jaylon Johnson — 86 FS — Eddie Jackson — 84 MLB — Tremaine Edmunds — 84 LE — Montez Sweat — 83 TE — Cole Kmet — 82 ROLB — T.J. Edwards — 81 SS — Jaquan Brisker — 80 RG — Teven Jenkins — 80 WR — Darnell Mooney — 79

SuperStar X-FACTORS

NONE

SuperStars

WR D.J. MOORE

SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers)

Depth Chart