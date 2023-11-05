Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 5

Whether you’re chasing or just not a football fan, there is always a Sunday NBA DFS slate waiting for you. These slates are not very big, so the research process can be light. While everyone else dedicates their day to the NFL, we can get ahead by digging into the three-game evening slate that starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Delay the work week a few more hours. Get in on some NBA DFS action, and start by enjoying another colorful weekend edition of the NBA Targets.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $150K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Guard

Studs

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets, $12,000 — It’s a three-game slate. Fading Luka is suicide. This is a steep price to pay, but the price you will pay for not playing him is worse. There’s enough value on this slate to make him work. There are point-per-dollar fears, but on a three-gamer, a fantasy NBA stud’s raw points are often optimal in GPPs at DraftKings.

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers, $8,700 — The Grizzlies and Trail Blazers game on Friday night was the game of the night in DFS. With only three games on this slate, it’s the game of the night again. Playing Bane is a pain. Some things never change. He’s a volume god and efficiency demon. On Friday, he had his act together and was the NBA DFS pick of the night (67.5 DKFP vs. Portland). Bad Bane could show back up, or he could stay hot in the exact same matchup.

Value

Luke Kennard, Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers, $3,700 — The sharp shooter scored 20 DKFP on Friday night and he only hit one three. He hasn’t been very sharp in his last two games, but he’s still shooting. Kennard took eight three-point attempts in Wednesday’s contest. He only made one, but he’s getting a lot of action with 20 minutes each night. His minutes increased to a season high on Friday. On a small Sunday slate, Kennard is a viable DFS punt. He’s cheap and his three-point shooting provides the upside necessary to take down a GPP.

Forward

Studs

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers, $8,400 — There is plenty of value on Sunday night. The DFS value picks aren’t slam dunks, but they’re fine for a three-game slate. This allows for paying up at forward. If money is tight, Jerami Grant ($6,700) is a similar stud option, but Jackson is much safer. His role is less fluid, and he’s been a consistent producer over the last two seasons. The Grizz have nobody, so Jackson carries a large presence when on the court.

Value

Ziaire Williams, Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers, $4,600 — He’s starting and averaging around 30 minutes per game. This is not a tough matchup and Memphis does not have set in stone roles. There are starters that are better than Williams, but there’s no reason that Williams cannot be more involved in a soft matchup. He scored 28.5 DKFP in this matchup on Friday. Teammate David Roddy ($4,000) is cheaper and has SF/PF eligibility, but his role in the rotation is smaller.

Grant Williams, Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets, $5,100 — As you’ll see with the value center pick below, this is “The Day of the Williams.” It’s a small slate, so expectations are smaller based on the size of the player pool. Grant Williams has always been a solid contributor in the NBA. His fantasy value was often nonexistent unless it was a small slate and his role was elevated due to injuries. This is a small slate and his role with Dallas is significantly better than his with Boston. He’s starting and playing over 30 minutes per game. In his fourth game with his new team, he scored 38.25 DKFP. He’s scored over 23 DKFP in four of his five games with an average of 29.5 DKFP in those four contests.

Center

Studs

Deandre Ayton, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, $7,000 — This is the second most expensive center on the slate — $7,000 is not a lot. Ayton has scored 43 DKFP or more in three straight (including 43 DKFP against the Grizzlies on Friday). A matchup with Jaren Jackson Jr. — the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year — isn’t appealing, but it didn’t limit Ayton on Friday.

Value

Robert Williams, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, $5,200 — The Grizzlies and Trail Blazers game may not grab the attention of sports fans or even NBA fans. These are bad teams. Memphis has yet to win a game. After being the best defense in the NBA for several seasons, Memphis is now one of the worst. Williams is known for his defensive prowess, but he does not stuff the offensive columns of the stat sheet. This matchup provides and offensive boost to his already safe defensive floor. He scored 26 DKFP in 20 minutes on Friday vs. the Grizzlies.

Dereck Lively, Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets, $5,500 — Welcome to the Wild Weekend of NBA DFS. That introduction should not have come in the last paragraph. Regular readers of this DFS NBA advice article are introduced to players that they did not know existed. The small player pool results in scraping the bottom of the pool for value NBA DFS picks. Today, it’s Lively’s turn. The 2023 12th-pick out of Duke is not completely unknown. Also, big men can adjust to the league quicker than guards. Maxi Kleber is out, so the 19-year-old will likely start and play at least 25 minutes. The start to the season has not been great, but in his few good games, he grabbed double-digit boards. The Hornets are one of the poorest rebounding teams in the NBA.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $150K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.