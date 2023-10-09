 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 6 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 6 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Ben Rasa going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 6 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Kale Chips made on air.

Fantasy Notes for Each Team + Full Injury Support

Week 5 Recap | Week 6 Spreads | Team By Team Notes | MNF Props

Week 6 Rankings

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 6 TE Rankings (PPR)

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Sam LaPorta
  3. Mark Andrews
  4. TJ Hockenson
  5. George Kittle
  6. Evan Engram
  7. Dallas Goedert
  8. Darren Waller
  9. Dalton Schultz
  10. Cole Kmet
  11. Logan Thomas
  12. Zach Ertz
  13. Jake Ferguson
  14. Kyle Pitts
  15. Tyler Conklin
  16. Jonnu Smith
  17. Chigoziem Okonkwo
  18. Hunter Henry
  19. Tyler Higbee
  20. Adam Trautman
  21. Dawson Knox
  22. Kylen Granson
  23. Hayden Hurst
  24. Taysom Hill
  25. Irv Smith
  26. Mike Gesicki
  27. Dalton Kincaid
  28. Durham Smythe
  29. Michael Mayer
  30. Isaiah Likely
  31. Drew Sample
  32. Noah Gray
  33. Josh Oliver
  34. Trey McBride

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 6 DST Rankings

  1. BUF
  2. MIA
  3. SF
  4. KC
  5. BAL
  6. ATL
  7. TEN
  8. DET
  9. CLE
  10. LAR
  11. DAL
  12. LV
  13. LAC
  14. SEA
  15. JAX
  16. IND

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

