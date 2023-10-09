2023 Week 6 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Ben Rasa going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 6 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Kale Chips made on air.

Week 5 Recap | Week 6 Spreads | Team By Team Notes | MNF Props

Week 6 Rankings — Injury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 6 QB Rankings

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

Josh Allen Tua Tagovailoa Patrick Mahomes Jalen Hurts Justin Fields Justin Herbert Lamar Jackson Matthew Stafford Geno Smith Kirk Cousins Brock Purdy Joe Burrow Trevor Lawrence Dak Prescott Sam Howell Jared Goff Russell Wilson Gardner Minshew Deshaun Watson Baker Mayfield CJ Stroud Desmond Ridder Bryce Young Derek Carr Tyrod Taylor Jimmy Garoppolo Josh Dobbs Ryan Tannehill Zach Wilson Mac Jones

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

