DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: World Wide Technology Championship Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR heads to Mexico this week for the World Wide Technology Championship. El Cardonal at Diamante will be the host course, and measures as a 7,452-yard par 72 with Paspalum greens.

The field will be headlined by World No. 16 Cameron Young, along with Sahith Theegala, Lucas Glover and rookie phenom Ludvig Aberg.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Ludvig Aberg ($11,200)

We are going right back to the well with Aberg this week, as this field just does not present a ton of elite options towards the top of the pricing structure. Aberg has been absolutely dialed in since the end of the Summer. He finished T4 at the Czech Masters and then won the European Omega Masters, both on the DP World Tour.

He then continued his hot streak on the PGA TOUR, where he finished T10, T2 and T13 in three Fall swing events. Over this stretch, Aberg ranks No. 1 in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green, SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Total. The course this week is over 7,400 yards, so his distance and off-the-tee prowess will be a massive weapon.

The Swede is head-and-shoulders the best play on the slate, even at $11,200.

Davis Thompson ($8,300)

Davis has really started his sophomore campaign strong, finishing T35 or better in all three starts this Fall, including a T16 at the Sanderson Farms. It’s been a cold putter that’s held Thompson back during this run, because he’s been elite from tee-to-green, ranking 11th in the field in that department, while also sitting seventh in SG: Ball-Striking. Thompson is also a bomber, sitting 20th in this field in driving distance over his past 48 rounds.

He’s relatively underpriced for the way he’s been playing at just $8,300, so we’re basically just looking for a made cut here, something he’s done in all three starts this season.

Callum Tarren ($7,600)

Tarren is one of the PGA TOUR’s elite ball-strikers that very few people know about. He’s also one of the longest hitters on circuit. The Englishman has been especially dialed in this Fall, posting a pair of top-25 finishes, including a T7 at the Fortinet. Tarren ranks third in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green and fifth in both SG: Ball-Striking and SG: Total over his past 12 rounds.

We know his biggest weakness comes on the greens, but he’s actually rated out as an average putter during this recent run of form, which gives us all the more reason to play him at this generous $7,600 price tag

