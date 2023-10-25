Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 8

There are no teams on a bye for Week 8, leaving us with a bevy of options to choose from in DFS. Let’s get right to the task at hand and highlight some quarterback-wide receiver stacks that could prove to be profitable.

The reasoning behind stacking a quarterback with his wide receiver is that both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup.

4. Trevor Lawrence ($6,200), Christian Kirk ($5,900), Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

Lawrence has not provided many great stat lines this season. Week 7 brought another muted passing performance from him as he threw for just 204 yards and a touchdown against the Saints. He did help his cause on the ground, rushing eight times for 59 yards. With that performance, he has thrown for 220 yards or fewer in four of seven games. Even with Lawrence underwhelming, Kirk has been productive. He has a touchdown reception in three of the last five games and he has four games this season with at least six receptions and 78 yards.

Lawrence and Kirk might not be a popular stack this week, given how Lawrence has performed this season. However, their salaries at cheap enough to make them worth considering in tournament play. This is not the worst of matchups, with the Steelers allowing the sixth-most receiving yards in the league to opposing wide receivers. What’s even more noteworthy about that stat is that they have already had their bye week, so they have only played six games.

3. Lamar Jackson ($8,100), Zay Flowers ($5,600), Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals

Jackson only attempted 27 passes against the Lions in Week 7. Still, he threw for 357 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 36 yards and a touchdown on the ground. It was his best game of the season by a wide margin, and it provided a boost for Flowers. He caught four passes for 75 yards, marking his second-highest yardage output in a game this season.

There is the potential for Jackson to have another great game against the Cardinals. They have given up 26.0 points per game, which is the seventh-most in the NFL. Part of the problem has been them allowing 11 passing touchdowns and the most receiving yards to wide receivers in the league. Add in their reasonable combined salaries and this duo could provide significant value.

2. Patrick Mahomes ($8,400), Rashee Rice ($5,000), Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Mahomes hadn’t been struggling entering Week 7 against the Chargers, but he also hadn’t been recording the gaudy stat lines that we have become accustomed to. All that changed when he lit them up for 424 yards and four touchdowns. Rice was aided by Mahomes’ explosion, catching five of six targets for 60 yards and a touchdown. The rookie has already scored three touchdowns this season and is quickly building a good relationship with Mahomes.

These two teams faced off in Week 6, with Mahomes throwing for 306 yards and a touchdown. Rice caught all four of his targets for 72 yards. The Broncos have given up at least 28 points in four of their seven games, so don’t expect them to be able to hold down Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense. Given his cheap salary and expanding role, Rice is the best wide receiver to pair with Mahomes.

1. Jalen Hurts ($8,200), A.J. Brown ($8,000), Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Hurts has one of the highest floors of any quarterback in DFS. He has a ton of weapons around him, which has helped him throw for at least 277 yards in each of his last five games. He also has nine passing touchdowns. Then there is the damage that he does on the ground. He already has 274 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

When Hurts airs it out, he looks to Brown more than anyone else. Brown has been churning out monster stat lines, posting at least 127 receiving yards in each of his last five games. He already has four games with at least 10 targets and has produced three touchdowns over the last four games. These two have the potential to dismantle a Commanders’ defense that has given up for the fifth-most passing yards per game in the league and 14 passing touchdowns.

