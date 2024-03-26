How laughable are Kim Mulkey’s threats against The Washington Post?

Jemele Hill joined The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz to talk about the latest in the Kim Mulkey-Washington Post saga.

On Monday’s show, Dan was confident in the Post’s ability to fight back any lawsuit Mulkey would attempt to bring following the publication of whatever piece is currently being put together.

"(Kim Mulkey) will NOT be able to sue them. She will threaten to sue them. She will make a lot of noise around suing them, but I assure you that the best lawyers in journalism for the Washington Post will make it so that the story is unassailable – ethically and legally." – Dan.… pic.twitter.com/nMkYTKVQA6 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) March 25, 2024

On Tuesday, Dan remained fascinated by journalism surrounding the Mulkey story, as well as the way Mulkey pre-emptively went on the offensive so that whatever comes out is met with shrugged shoulders and the notion of “Is that all?”

Jemele says this is an unfortunate example of the culture we’re in right now. Jemele says everyday there is a fight going on to do good journalism and she feels like that fight has largely been lost. She says Mulkey followed a playbook that has unfortunately been successful — you label the news media the enemy and attempt to distract the public from the information that is set to come out. But, Jemele does think Post reporter Kent Babb should be very happy with the additional attention Mulkey has brought to the story.

"Kim Mulkey basically drew attention to a fire we didn't even know was happening...her threatening the paper that brought us Watergate and took down Richard Nixon is laughable." – @jemelehill



https://t.co/bnL33PBlRT pic.twitter.com/hDxUoCVIPd — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) March 26, 2024

Jemele goes on to say that a lot of Mulkey’s behavior has been excused in the past and she’s gotten a pass when you look at the totality of the things she has said and done over her career. Jemele thinks part of that is due to a protectiveness that is put over the sport because of how it has been unfairly treated by the NCAA, the lack of resources devoted to it by the media and thus at times there has been not only a need to protect it but also cheerlead for it. Jemele says as a result, a lot of the toxic traits that are also seen in women’s sports have been undercovered because women’s sports to this point may not have been covered with the same level of scrutiny as men’s sports and Mulkey has been given a pretty large pass given her level of success. Jemele says we’ve seen very powerful coaches who are able to win allowed to behave as they want to behave as long as they continue to win. So she is very curious to see what comes out of this Washington Post report on Mulkey all the while hating the latest evidence of the perilous state for the profession of journalism in our current environment.

That being said, Jemele makes no bones about the fact that journalism has been complicit in its own demise.

"Journalism as an industry has been complicit in its own demise... Part of the reason this democracy works is because we have a functioning free press. That functioning free press is on life support...because it lacks the guts and honesty it takes to do this kind of reporting." –… pic.twitter.com/wfwStEVGRR — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) March 26, 2024

Check out the full discussion above and make sure to tune into The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Allegedly

Today’s Cast: Dan, Greg, Billy, JuJu, Mike, and Tony. We have an integrous amount of stuff to discuss on the show today. (Did I use that right?) Bridge tragedy in Baltimore. Diddy’s Miami home raided. Multiple sports gambling stories. Have we found the dumbest criminals? Then, Mike chooses today of all days to fix the NBA. Plus, everyone believes the Celtics will blow this season the same way they always do because of one regular season game, and the surfer hockey guy who talks far away from the mic returns to talk some puck.

Big Suey: It’s Hedonistic, Bigger Balls

The Big Suey kicks off with more discussion about the two major gambling scandals in sports. What is going on with Shohei Ohtani after his press conference yesterday? Jontay Porter could not have been more reckless in his gambling scandal. Plus, Mike continues advocating for bigger balls in the NBA. Then, Your Friendly Neighborhood Race Lady, Jemele Hill, joins the show and Dan continues struggling to get to all the topics today. Jemele covers the incoming Kim Mulkey story and whether or not she will get a golden pass, Caitlin Clark’s impact and a possible matchup with LSU and Sean Combs fleeing the country as his homes are raided and children arrested. In the meantime, Dan calls Jemele a coward for not answering Mike’s questions about bigger balls.

Hour 1: Country-Western Music

Amin is in the studio to discuss the Jontay Porter scandal with Dan and Greg Cote. The show continues to expand on the Shohei Ohtani scandal, and how betting scandals are being policed in a world where gambling is legal. Then, Tim Kurkjian joins the show in front of his fake background to continue the conversation about Shohei Ohtani. Also, he is starting a new podcast with his son, and Dan is very excited that he gets to share this time with his son the way he got to share Highly Questionable with Papi. Plus, Tim is really bad at technology and we bring out the Looks Like Game to make him giggle.

Hour 2: Throwing Mike Greenberg In Jail

The hour starts with a video of Demetrius Johnson taking down a guy much larger than him in a martial arts fight, and the crew discusses how savage the early days of UFC were. GREG COTE HAS A BACK IN MY DAY! Amin’s dad watches the show and the crew discusses which of their parents pay attention as well, including Wild Bill Cote. Then, the crew talks about Caleb Williams’ appearance at a USC women’s basketball game. Plus, Mike Greenberg had what the show is calling the worst basketball take in the history of basketball takes, so bad that the show believes he should be thrown in jail. How would he fare? Dan thinks not well. Finally, the Celtics blew a 30-point lead and Amin made a hilarious commercial about his terrible jump shot.

Postgame Show: The Greg Cote Region

Dan wants Amin’s thoughts on the Sean Combs situation before Billy takes over the show and walks us through the Greg Cote Region of our March Sadness bracket.

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on X at @LeBatardShow.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!