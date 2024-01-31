Are the Knicks good enough to win an NBA title?

Kendrick Perkins recently said the Miami Heat should send Jimmy Butler to a team that can win a championship.

Kendrick Perkins says it’s time for the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler to go their separate ways



“I believe the Miami Heat need to do right by Jimmy and trade him to a team that actually could compete for a title this season.”



(Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/6k87FlwKSe — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 30, 2024

But how many true championship contenders are there?

On Wednesday’s The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Dan says that number this year is five and he has to push the Knicks out despite this being the best Knicks team we’ve seen since the shortened 1999 lockout season. Dan says in the NBA he doesn’t want to be a 4-seed when he knows that three teams ahead of him — Boston, Milwaukee and Philadelphia — feel good about themselves he gets worried. And even though the Knicks have been on a roll and crushing teams, Dan thinks even the most delusional Knicks fan expects to get through the gauntlet of Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Boston. They might be hopeful, but they don’t think they can actually win the championship.

Stugotz says he has no delusions that the Knicks will make it to the Finals or win an NBA title this season because of how good the Celtics, Bucks and Sixers are. Then in the West, you have the Clippers and Nuggets, although Dan would throw in the Thunder as well as he thinks their chances are better than the Knicks. Also, he says don’t throw out Minnesota, either. And Stugotz mentions Phoenix, but Dan says the Knicks aren’t in that group. You just don’t want to be a 4-seed.

Chris points out that the Heat made it to the NBA Finals last year with nobody giving them a shot. Does seeing the Heat do that give Stugotz hope? In a word, no.

Dan says this is all not meant to be a slight to the Knicks, he just wants to point out that its a weird purgatory to be in when you know in your conference there are three teams better than you. You may win one playoff series, but then you’re stuck playing Game 7s on the road against teams that are better than you the rest of the way. But, Dan says Knicks fans should have more enthusiasm now than they’ve had since the Allan Houston era at the Garden. This team, he says, is better than any Carmelo/Amare team.

Stugotz says he can’t see the Knicks, as good as they’ve played, beating Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown, or Giannis and Dame. He hopes they get to the second or third round, but he can’t see that team, led by Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, making it to the NBA Finals. But Billy Gil says give it time, once we’re out of football season he thinks Stugotz will talk himself into believing that a Knicks run is coming. Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, has Texas become SOFT when it comes to its beloved Horns Up gesture?

SHOW BREAKDOWN

GBF: Flavor Flav & Duff Goldman

The guys were very excited to have two big celebrity fans booked to preview their teams going to the Super Bowl, then their teams both lost. Chef, musician and TV personality Duff Goldman mourns the end of the Ravens season. Chef, musician and TV personality Flavor Flav then mourns the loss of the Detroit Lions.

Local Hour: Taylor Swift for President

Fox News is trying to take down Taylor Swift on behalf of [checks notes] climate change? What? Dan is flabbergasted by the weaponization of Taylor. Is the rest of the crew? Then, Kendrick Perkins believes the Heat need to trade Jimmy Butler, Stugotz sexually harasses Tony, Billy becomes friends with Cam Newton, Billy and Stu plan a trip with Flavor Flav, and the worst public bathrooms. Plus, David Samson stops by to discuss pooping while running marathons and defiling the bathroom of a military member, the Orioles change in ownership, the Super Bowl in Vegas, PGA and LIV, and his review of Nicolas Cage’s “Dream Scenario.”

The Big Suey: The Data Freaks

Are the Knicks title contenders, and, if so, does Stugotz care? Also, Stugotz is outraged by Jason Kidd’s Luka Doncic take, but he’s not as outraged as Mad Dog is about analytics. Then, LeBron takes to Twitter in the middle of the night and Stugotz calls him out, and we have a new segment with remarkable imaging from Yeti Blanc: The Most Wrong Person of the Week. Plus, Iowa Correspondent Lucy Rohden provides a sad update, and the Kayshon Boutte may be the best gambler of all-time.

Hour 1: Half a David

Lucy gets sent to the therapy couch for being incredibly wrong, and Amin is here in costume as Baby Billy from Righteous Gemstones. Will he be able to remain in character? Then, Amin discusses the Jason Kidd take, and the crew listens to Larry David claiming Curb Your Enthusiasm is coming to an end. Plus, Amin says a NBA rule tried to fix a problem that didn’t need fixing, and he sees a bright future for this Knicks team. Also, the Horns Down debacle is tearing the office apart, Billy Gil saved the bats, and the effect of Tom Brady on Greg Olsen.

Hour 2: In My Neighborhood

Chris Cote shares a deep shame over using someone else’s trash can while on a walk, but Stugotz makes a claim about his neighborhood’s trash system that startles the entire crew. Also, Papi is here! Then, Billy wants Lionel Messi to own up to his hypocrisy, True Crime podcasts continue to thrive, and we play everyone’s favorite game: AGAINST! THE! SPREAD! Plus, Tony is going to co-captain a plane this weekend, Chris was wildly wrong about the Tucker-Kelce beef, and we take some time to relive the best of Mad Dog.

Postgame Show: An Amin Hypothetical

Do you have any shows you feel like you’re supposed to be into but just aren’t?

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on X at @LeBatardShow.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!