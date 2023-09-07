Are we overreacting to one win for Coach Prime?

The biggest story of the first full week of college football had to be Deion Sanders and Colorado silencing the haters against TCU and of course, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz had to talk about it.

Of course, one of those very haters was in our midst in the form of Mike Ryan. Not only was Mike loud and wrong about Colorado heading into last week’s game, but Deion and Co. were winners on and off the field, delivering to Fox BIG numbers on Big Noon Saturday.

Colorado's upset of TCU pulled 7.26M viewers on FOX — the most-watched Week 1 Big Noon Saturday game ever.



It was the most-watched game of the day on any network. pic.twitter.com/n8xgPKyQXh — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 7, 2023

Not only was Mike loud and wrong but Dan points out that he was loud and wrong about something a lot of other people are enjoying. Dan points out Mike was worried about the kids and about Deion doing things the wrong way at Colorado.

Mike says he understands why he’s being positioned this way, as he was the only person on the show to highlight Deion was taking a new and unconventional tact while also pointing out that Colorado didn’t look like they were going to be very good. However, he also points out he’s the only one to donate to Deion’s school (hey, you don’t have Jessica’s tax returns, you don’t know that!). Mike also asserts that he wasn’t loud that Colorado was going to be bad, rather he was loud that Deion does not deserve to be paid more than Kyle Whittingham.

Mike says he understands why Deion works for Dan, but he remains skeptical. He agrees that the win makes it a hugely successful year for Deion, but he also thinks it is a huge overreaction based off one game. Mike things two things can be true — Deion has already been a smashing success in re-building Colorado while at the same time believing that we’re seeing a huge overreaction to Week 1. He points out that the public is already flocking to the Colorado side for this week’s game vs. Nebraska, a game he thinks is the most fascinating of the weekend.

Jessica enjoys Mike saying that Kyle Whittingham should make more than DEION FREAKIN’ SANDERS, who would have been independently famous if he had never touched a football again after age 35. You get paid more when you’re super famous, she points out, that’s just how it works.

While seeing what was happening in that game Mike knew he was going to be called a hater and after one game he says he’s willing to come hat in hand and admit he may have been wrong, as he never dreamed Colorado would upset TCU. Dan, however, points out that he doesn’t think anyone is saying they think Colorado is going to win the national title. Rather, they’re saying the TCU upset surprised them and 7.2 million people tuned in because of the added element of Deion’s fame. It doesn’t just have to be somebody who is all about Xs and Os, Dan points out.

Mike acknowledges that he thinks Colorado is going to be better than he thought they were going to be this year but his major question surrounding Deion in that position is: What will happen when Coach Prime is dealt some adversity? What does Dan think will happen? Content, Deion is a fountain of content. Everything he’s doing is being videotaped. He is culturally relevant in his 50s, Dan says, in some of the same ways he was in his athletic prime. Dan says he makes Colorado matter by virtue of standing on their sideline.

Dan says that is winning, but Mike says no, winning is winning. Dan says that is also important, but after one game what he’s given Colorado is both — winning you didn’t expect and “winning” that helps pay for his contact. Dan says he’s now UNDERPAID.

Jessica points out that it’s fair to wait for more data before deciding just how good this team actually is. But she also says you have to give Prime Time his due credit. She says preseason rankings really don’t mean anything, especially in the portal era, and we’ll learn more once we start to get into conference play.

Mike puts a pin in it by saying he is skeptical because the Coach Prime brand is built on the things we saw on Saturday and if he loses to Nebraska, where are we going to be pointing fingers at?

Meanwhile, over on Pablo Torre Finds Out, available on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts, Dan Soder and Katie Nolan reveal how Marty Smith accidentally scooped their burgeoning romance while at Dan’s wedding ...

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: A Very, Very, Very Good Local Hour

Dan wants to talk the Marlins, but does anyone else? The NFL is back and the crew wonders if Sunday Ticket moving to YouTube will change how we consume football. Then, it’s Papi’s birthday, the Canes are going BOGO on tickets, Amin is the Stephen A. of Meadowlark, the Damian Lillard trade saga continues, and we want to help some pets.

The Big Suey: Baby On Board

Lucy’s spirit has been broken by Miami traffic, and the crew is here to give her some advice moving forward. Plus, are we overreacting to Colorado’s first win or is Deion Sanders on the verge of completely changing the game in college football? Mike Ryan capitulates.

Hour 1: The Hostile Work Environment

After reading a story about the work environment at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the crew shares their thoughts on Fallon and the evolution of the workplace. Are there any workplace issues with...MEADOWLARK MEDIA? Plus, Lucy hates Kim Mulkey and Arizona Diamondbacks star pitcher Zac Gallen joins the show.

Hour 2: Mike Schur is back!

Mike Schur makes his triumphant return to the program to discuss the strike, Major League Baseball, and much more. Then, it’s time for our Climate Change Stat of the Day, UM taking down UM, and the Rotten Tomatoes Scandal. Plus, Ricky Williams joins us to wrap up today’s show.

Postgame Show: And Just Like That ...

HBO Real Sports is gone, and we’re blaming ‘And Just Like That.’ Plus, it’s time for Thursday Thunder and to update the Polls!

