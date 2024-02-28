Should Grant Williams drop the tough guy act?

After beating the Hornets last week, Draymond Green had some advice for Charlotte’s Grant Williams — don’t try to be something you’re not, the tough guy act isn’t working for you.

Draymond Green lights into Grant Williams after that late-game scuffle



“This tough guy (act) is going absolutely wrong for him. He’s a nice guy.”



“Talking too much is kinda what got you out of Dallas”



“Pray for Grant Williams” pic.twitter.com/tKJhsDJDLa — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 24, 2024

On the latest episode of All The Smoke Unplugged, Matt and Stak gave their thoughts on that and the notion of not scoring when the game is in hand late.

Williams got ejected late in the Hornets’ loss after getting in a tussle because he was frustrated that the Warriors were still trying to score. Stak gets it, but if you don’t want your opponent to score play defense until the end, to which Matt wholeheartedly agrees. Stak goes on to say that Draymond has all the accolades, is a four-time champion and came in as the guy we know him as today. Stak says Williams is barely holding on to a spot in the league, with him noting that Williams is really more of a football player than a basketball player. He points out that Williams is getting moved around a lot right now because people are seeing that he’s really not a basketball player, in his opinion. So Stak says don’t try to pull off the tough guy act because people really aren’t going to buy it — just find a role on the team where you can rebound and defend. But being a tough guy does not fit him.

Matt doesn't disagree that Williams could be on his way out. He says he thinks he’s a solid role player but he thinks he needs to be something he doesn’t need to be. Matt doesn’t really know his personality, but he thought he had a perfect fit in Boston. But there’s a difference between Williams and someone like Matt or Stak or between Williams and Draymond. So Matt thinks Draymond is right — come out and play your game and let your game do the talking.

Make sure to vote for All the Smoke for the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Podcast - Arts, Sports and Entertainment. Cast your vote here. Voting ends March 10!

Watch or listen to the full episode below and keep an eye on DraftKings Network for new episodes of All The Smoke Unplugged every Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

KD vs. Fans, Clippers Rebrand, Wemby 5x5, Juju Watkins | All The Smoke UNPLUGGED

Another week, another ATS Unplugged episode where Matt & Stak talk their TALK. The guys go in on KD vs. out-of-pocket fans, share their thoughts on the Clippers rebrand, and debate whether Wemby could average 5x5 one day. Plus, they talk the talented JuJu Watkins, preview this weeks epic interview with Pat McAfee and answer fan questions.

VIDEO:

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page and the All The Smoke Productions YouTube page for more. Subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Instagram at @Matt_Barnes9 and @_Stak5_ as well as All The Smoke Productions.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!