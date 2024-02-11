When is the last time the Super Bowl had a scoreless first quarter?

Super Bowl 58 is off to a scoreless start. In a heavily defensive first quarter that featured a Christian McCaffrey fumble and a sack of Patrick Mahomes — both of which are rarely-seen events when it comes to these particular players — the Chiefs and the 49ers are tied 0-0 after 15 minutes of play.

This is just the 10th time in Super Bowl history that the first quarter has not featured a score from either team. The last time it happened was in 2019, when the Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3. That game featured just one touchdown in the entire 60 minutes.

The Patriots have been involved five of the 10 times that the Super Bowl featured a scoreless first quarter. The live total at DraftKings Sportsbook has moved to 37.5 from a pregame total of 47.5.

There has never been a scoreless first half in a Super Bowl.