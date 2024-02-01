Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of February

After a quiet month of January, we’re onto a new month with new sneaker drops!

We have two colorways of the Nike Dunk Low as well as a new colorway of the Nike Ja 1 set to drop on February 2. Also dropping on February 2 will be the Asics X Beams X Papergirl GT-2160. Dropping the next day, will be the Air Jordan 3 Craft Ivory. The Puma Stewie 2 Game Love will drop February 4 followed by the Nike KD4 Year of the Dragon 2.0 on February 7.

The biggest release of early February comes on February 8 with the release of two colorways on the Kobe 8 Proto — Aqua and Court Purple. And don’t forget about the KD 4 Galaxy returning a week later on February 15.

Make sure to keep checking back for regular calendar updates as more releases get added!

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on X — my username is @byAndySilva.

Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!