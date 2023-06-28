DraftKings Nation is NOW DraftKings Network

Exciting news about the future of your favorite sports betting, daily fantasy, and all-things sports destination

We’ll be the first to admit it’s been a busy few months over here. For those who are regular visitors to DraftKings Nation, you’ve likely noticed some changes to the site that began back in April. The most notable of these included the rollout of a 24/7 live stream of our newly launched DraftKings Network channel, so you can watch all of your favorite DK Network shows as you catch up with the latest around the world of sports.

Today, we’re very excited to announce the next chapter that builds on this step forward: We are reimagining DraftKings Nation to become DraftKings Network and provide a unified, one-stop editorial platform to go all-in on sports and celebrate the thrill of action. Here, you’ll still find all of the breaking news, updates, rumors, analysis and more from your favorite sports, including sports betting and daily fantasy strategy, tips and picks. And of course, we’ll also continue to feature highlights and can’t-miss moments from our roster of best-in-class original programming, including some new shows on the horizon in the coming months.

We’re confident that you’ll enjoy the newest iteration of this site, and if you have suggestions for how we can continue to improve the overall experience, we’re always open to feedback.

Now, onto some housekeeping items and answers to some FAQs….

How do I watch the channel here? Curious how/where to watch the DraftKings Network channel here (if you’re not already watching on Samsung TV Plus)? We’ve got you covered. On mobile, you can go to the top nav, select More, scroll down to Shows and then click on “ALL DKN SHOWS.” On desktop, you can go to the top nav, select Shows and click on “ALL DKN SHOWS,” or scroll down the homepage right below the fold and click on “Watch Live” under the DK Network logo. What about DK Nation on Twitter? Similar to the site changes, we’re also rebranding our DK Nation Twitter account (formerly @dklive) to DraftKings Network (@dknetwork) to ensure that you enjoy a consistent experience across channels. You’ll still find all the breaking news there that you’ve come to expect, and moving forward you’ll also find a lot more great moments from our shows featured there as well. If you don’t already follow us, please do! Where can I find the full DraftKings Network channel schedule? We’re glad you asked. Head to this schedule page to see a detailed breakdown of our weekly and daily programming schedules (subject to change). Where else can I find DraftKings Network content? Just a reminder that in addition to watching the DraftKings Network channel here and on Samsung TV Plus, you can also enjoy DraftKings Network in audio and video formats on platforms such as iHeart Radio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and the DraftKings YouTube channel, among others.

To our existing DraftKings Nation audience, we’re incredibly grateful for all the support you’ve shown and are excited to continue this journey together. For our new friends who are visiting here for the first time, we welcome you and are confident you’re going to enjoy your time here at the action spot.