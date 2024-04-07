Opening odds to win the 2024 Masters

The field is now set for the 2024 Masters, but the odds are missing the latest player that will now drive down Magnolia Lane this week to participate in A Tradition Unlike Any Other.
Akshay Bhatia’s dramatic victory at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday gave him the last spot in the field, and he was added to the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at the price of +7500. Not bad for a 22-year-old that will be playing in his first major.
The favorite of 2021 Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler is no surprise, and his price of +400 is one of the lowest we’ve seen for the chalk since the heyday of Tiger Woods. The No. 1 player in the world has won two of the last three tournaments he’s entered, and finished second in the remaining one. Those victories were in the Arnold Palmer and The Players Championship, both designated events on the PGA TOUR against the best fields available.
Here’s a look at the full slate of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2024 Masters, beginning Thursday, April 11 at Augusta National Golf Club.
2024 Masters Opening Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|+400
|+105
|−200
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|+240
|+115
|Jon Rahm
|+1200
|+260
|+125
|Xander Schauffele
|+1800
|+330
|+150
|Brooks Koepka
|+1800
|+360
|+175
|Jordan Spieth
|+2200
|+450
|+200
|Joaquin Niemann
|+2500
|+500
|+230
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2500
|+360
|+165
|Ludvig Aberg
|+2800
|+500
|+230
|Wyndham Clark
|+2800
|+550
|+250
|Patrick Cantlay
|+3000
|+600
|+280
|Cameron Smith
|+3000
|+650
|+280
|Viktor Hovland
|+3500
|+600
|+275
|Justin Thomas
|+3500
|+700
|+300
|Dustin Johnson
|+3500
|+750
|+320
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+3500
|+800
|+330
|Will Zalatoris
|+3500
|+650
|+280
|Tony Finau
|+4000
|+850
|+360
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+4000
|+800
|+350
|Collin Morikawa
|+4000
|+900
|+360
|Max Homa
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+5000
|+850
|+360
|Shane Lowry
|+5000
|+900
|+360
|Sam Burns
|+5000
|+1000
|+400
|Sahith Theegala
|+5000
|+1000
|+400
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+5500
|+1100
|+450
|Patrick Reed
|+5500
|+1100
|+450
|Jason Day
|+5500
|+1000
|+400
|Cameron Young
|+5500
|+900
|+400
|Brian Harman
|+5500
|+1100
|+450
|Russell Henley
|+6000
|+1100
|+450
|Min Woo Lee
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Si Woo Kim
|+6500
|+1200
|+500
|Corey Conners
|+6500
|+1200
|+500
|Sergio Garcia
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Akshay Bhatia
|+7500
|TBA
|TBA
|Sungjae Im
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Adam Scott
|+9000
|+1800
|+700
|Tom Kim
|+10000
|+1800
|+750
|Tiger Woods
|+10000
|+2000
|+800
|Justin Rose
|+11000
|+2000
|+750
|Rickie Fowler
|+11000
|+2000
|+750
|Denny McCarthy
|+11000
|+2000
|+800
|Phil Mickelson
|+13000
|+2500
|+900
|Sepp Straka
|+15000
|+2800
|+1000
|Keegan Bradley
|+15000
|+3000
|+1100
|Harris English
|+15000
|+2500
|+900
|Chris Kirk
|+15000
|+2800
|+1000
|Bubba Watson
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+15000
|+3000
|+1100
|Kurt Kitayama
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Adrian Meronk
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Nick Taylor
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Jake Knapp
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Stephan Jaeger
|+18000
|+3000
|+1100
|Byeong Hun An
|+18000
|+3000
|+1100
|Ryan Fox
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|J.T. Poston
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Nick Dunlap
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Adam Hadwin
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Matthieu Pavon
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Taylor Moore
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Gary Woodland
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Lucas Glover
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Eric Cole
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Emiliano Grillo
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Cam Davis
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Charl Schwartzel
|+30000
|+5500
|+1800
|Luke List
|+30000
|+5500
|+1800
|Adam Schenk
|+30000
|+5500
|+1800
|Austin Eckroat
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Danny Willett
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Peter Malnati
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Zach Johnson
|+40000
|+7500
|+2200
|Lee Hodges
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Grayson Murray
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Camilo Villegas
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Christo Lamprecht
|+100000
|+18000
|+5500
|Stewart Hagestad
|+250000
|+40000
|+18000
|Vijay Singh
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Mike Weir
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Fred Couples
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Neal Shipley
|+500000
|+40000
|+25000
|Jasper Stubbs
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Santiago De la Fuente
|+500000
|+50000
|+25000