Opening odds to win the 2024 Masters

The field is set for the 2024 Masters, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
The field is now set for the 2024 Masters, but the odds are missing the latest player that will now drive down Magnolia Lane this week to participate in A Tradition Unlike Any Other.

Akshay Bhatia’s dramatic victory at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday gave him the last spot in the field, and he was added to the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at the price of +7500. Not bad for a 22-year-old that will be playing in his first major.

The favorite of 2021 Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler is no surprise, and his price of +400 is one of the lowest we’ve seen for the chalk since the heyday of Tiger Woods. The No. 1 player in the world has won two of the last three tournaments he’s entered, and finished second in the remaining one. Those victories were in the Arnold Palmer and The Players Championship, both designated events on the PGA TOUR against the best fields available.

Here’s a look at the full slate of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2024 Masters, beginning Thursday, April 11 at Augusta National Golf Club.

2024 Masters Opening Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +400 +105 −200
Rory McIlroy +1000 +240 +115
Jon Rahm +1200 +260 +125
Xander Schauffele +1800 +330 +150
Brooks Koepka +1800 +360 +175
Jordan Spieth +2200 +450 +200
Joaquin Niemann +2500 +500 +230
Hideki Matsuyama +2500 +360 +165
Ludvig Aberg +2800 +500 +230
Wyndham Clark +2800 +550 +250
Patrick Cantlay +3000 +600 +280
Cameron Smith +3000 +650 +280
Viktor Hovland +3500 +600 +275
Justin Thomas +3500 +700 +300
Dustin Johnson +3500 +750 +320
Bryson DeChambeau +3500 +800 +330
Will Zalatoris +3500 +650 +280
Tony Finau +4000 +850 +360
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000 +800 +350
Collin Morikawa +4000 +900 +360
Max Homa +4500 +900 +400
Tommy Fleetwood +5000 +850 +360
Shane Lowry +5000 +900 +360
Sam Burns +5000 +1000 +400
Sahith Theegala +5000 +1000 +400
Tyrrell Hatton +5500 +1100 +450
Patrick Reed +5500 +1100 +450
Jason Day +5500 +1000 +400
Cameron Young +5500 +900 +400
Brian Harman +5500 +1100 +450
Russell Henley +6000 +1100 +450
Min Woo Lee +6000 +1200 +500
Si Woo Kim +6500 +1200 +500
Corey Conners +6500 +1200 +500
Sergio Garcia +7500 +1400 +600
Akshay Bhatia +7500 TBA TBA
Sungjae Im +8000 +1400 +600
Adam Scott +9000 +1800 +700
Tom Kim +10000 +1800 +750
Tiger Woods +10000 +2000 +800
Justin Rose +11000 +2000 +750
Rickie Fowler +11000 +2000 +750
Denny McCarthy +11000 +2000 +800
Phil Mickelson +13000 +2500 +900
Sepp Straka +15000 +2800 +1000
Keegan Bradley +15000 +3000 +1100
Harris English +15000 +2500 +900
Chris Kirk +15000 +2800 +1000
Bubba Watson +15000 +2800 +1100
Nicolai Hojgaard +15000 +3000 +1100
Kurt Kitayama +18000 +3500 +1200
Adrian Meronk +18000 +3500 +1200
Nick Taylor +18000 +3500 +1200
Erik Van Rooyen +18000 +3500 +1200
Thorbjorn Olesen +18000 +3500 +1200
Jake Knapp +18000 +3500 +1200
Stephan Jaeger +18000 +3000 +1100
Byeong Hun An +18000 +3000 +1100
Ryan Fox +20000 +3500 +1400
J.T. Poston +20000 +3500 +1200
Nick Dunlap +20000 +3500 +1200
Adam Hadwin +20000 +3500 +1200
Matthieu Pavon +20000 +3500 +1200
Taylor Moore +25000 +4000 +1400
Gary Woodland +25000 +4500 +1600
Lucas Glover +25000 +4000 +1400
Eric Cole +25000 +4000 +1400
Emiliano Grillo +25000 +4000 +1400
Cam Davis +25000 +4500 +1600
Charl Schwartzel +30000 +5500 +1800
Luke List +30000 +5500 +1800
Adam Schenk +30000 +5500 +1800
Austin Eckroat +30000 +4500 +1600
Danny Willett +35000 +6000 +2000
Ryo Hisatsune +35000 +6000 +2000
Peter Malnati +35000 +6000 +2000
Zach Johnson +40000 +7500 +2200
Lee Hodges +40000 +6500 +2200
Grayson Murray +50000 +9000 +3000
Camilo Villegas +80000 +13000 +4000
Christo Lamprecht +100000 +18000 +5500
Stewart Hagestad +250000 +40000 +18000
Vijay Singh +500000 +50000 +40000
Mike Weir +500000 +50000 +30000
Jose Maria Olazabal +500000 +50000 +40000
Fred Couples +500000 +50000 +40000
Neal Shipley +500000 +40000 +25000
Jasper Stubbs +500000 +50000 +40000
Santiago De la Fuente +500000 +50000 +25000

