Opening odds to win the 2024 Masters

The field is now set for the 2024 Masters, but the odds are missing the latest player that will now drive down Magnolia Lane this week to participate in A Tradition Unlike Any Other.

Akshay Bhatia’s dramatic victory at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday gave him the last spot in the field, and he was added to the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook at the price of +7500. Not bad for a 22-year-old that will be playing in his first major.

The favorite of 2021 Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler is no surprise, and his price of +400 is one of the lowest we’ve seen for the chalk since the heyday of Tiger Woods. The No. 1 player in the world has won two of the last three tournaments he’s entered, and finished second in the remaining one. Those victories were in the Arnold Palmer and The Players Championship, both designated events on the PGA TOUR against the best fields available.

Here’s a look at the full slate of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2024 Masters, beginning Thursday, April 11 at Augusta National Golf Club.