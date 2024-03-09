Celtics vs. Suns pick against the spread, over/under for Saturday, March 9

Two title contenders square off Saturday evening in primetime when the Boston Celtics (48-14) visit the Phoenix Suns (37-26). The Celtics are hoping to right the ship after losing two in a row, while the Suns have won two in a row. This is the first meeting between the teams this season.

Jayson Tatum is listed as probable for Boston while Jaylen Brown is questionable but expected to play. Devin Booker has been upgraded to questionable for the Suns ahead of tonight’s contest, setting the stage for him to return in this showcase game.

The Celtics are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total coming in at 226.5. Boston is -218 on the moneyline while Phoenix is +180.

Celtics vs. Suns, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns +5.5

If there’s a weakness for this Celtics team, it’s playing on the road. Boston is 12-15-3 ATS as the road team this season and 19-11 straight up. The Suns haven’t exactly been juggernauts as the home team with a 12-21-1 ATS mark at Footprint Center. Phoenix is 7-9 ATS as the underdog.

Given the current form of the Celtics and Suns, I’ll take Phoenix to at least cover as the underdog in this contest. Booker being upgraded makes me think he will return, and that tips the scales in the Suns’ favor tonight.

Over/Under: Over 226.5

Boston is 15-15 to the over as the road team while Phoenix is 16-17-1 to the over as the home team. The Celtics are 3-4 to the over after the All-Star break, while the Suns have gone under in all their games since the break. However, the possibility of Booker coming back for this game makes me think there will be more scoring tonight. Take the over on this total.