Bulls vs. Warriors pick against the spread, over/under for Thursday, March 7

The Chicago Bulls (30-32) will stay on the road and take on the Golden State Warriors (33-28) Thursday. Tipoff from the Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 10 p.m. ET and will air in local television markets. This is the second and final matchup between these teams, with the Warriors winning the first meeting 140-131 back in mid-January.

Chicago has been dealing with injuries all season. Shooting guard Zach LaVine and power forward Patrick Williams are both sidelined for the remainder of the season. Torrey Craig and Dalen Terry did not play in the Bulls’ game on Wednesday and are currently questionable for Thursday. Golden State doesn’t have anyone listed on its injury report heading into game day.

The Warriors are 8-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Golden State is installed at -355 on the moneyline, while Chicago is the +280 underdog. The point total is set at 223.5.

Bulls vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -8

Chicago and Golden State rank among the best teams in the league against the spread. The Warriors have covered 56.7% of their games (third-best), and the Bulls have covered 52.5% of their games (10th-best). Golden State is coming off a win, and they are the best team in the league ATS after a victory. Chicago has won back-to-back games, but with their missing pieces, I don’t think that momentum helps them cover.

Over/Under: Over 223.5

Each of these teams is playing the second game of a back-to-back on Thursday. Even though Golden State doesn’t have any injuries, that doesn’t mean the Warriors won’t rest anyone against Chicago. Even if the Warriors rest a player, though, they have plenty of talent on their offense to help this game hit the over. Chicago has been hit and miss on offense, but DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Alex Caruso should be able to produce enough for the over to hit.