UConn vs. Marquette best bet for Big East matchup on Wednesday, March 6

The No. 2 UConn Huskies take on the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles in a Big East matchup on Wednesday, March 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FS1.

UConn (26-3, 16-2 Big East) has put together dominant back-to-back wins after a tough loss to Creighton. Before that loss, they defeated Marquette 81-53 at home. The Huskies rank second overall at KenPom, landing at third in adjusted offensive efficiency and 15th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are expected to earn a No. 1 seed in March.

Led by Tristen Newton, the Huskies score 81.6 points per game (19th in the nation) and shoot 49.7% from the field (7th in the nation). They record 5.4 blocks per game (8th in the nation) and hold opponents to 64 points per game (9th in the nation).

Marquette (22-7, 13-5 Big East) has their work cut out for them in this matchup after suffering a brutal loss to UConn earlier this season. The Golden Eagles are playing without guard Tyler Kolek, who is dealing with a knee injury, and are coming off a 14-point loss to Creighton. The Golden Eagles rank 14th at KenPom and are projected to earn a No. 2 seed at ESPN.

The Golden Eagles shoot 48.3% from the field (19th in the nation). In their earlier loss to Creighton, they lost in every aspect of the game. They were severely out-rebounded, they shot less than 40% from the field, and they lost the turnover battle.

UConn vs. Marquette odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UConn -5

Total: 151.5

Moneyline: UConn -225, Marquette +185

After the last matchup between these two teams, I don’t see Marquette being able to bounce back enough to pull within five. The Golden Eagles are coming off a loss and are missing their second-highest scorer as they go up against one of the best teams in the country. UConn can cover on the road.

Pick: UConn -5