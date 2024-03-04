College basketball picks: Duke vs. NC State best bet on Monday, March 4

The No. 10 Duke Blue Devils take on the NC State Wolfpack in an ACC matchup on Monday, March 4. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Duke (23-6, 14-4 ACC) is coming off of a dominant win over Virginia. The Blue Devils defeated the Cavaliers 73-48 at home and currently sit in second place in ACC standings. Kyle Filipowski led the team with 21 points in the win. Monday’s matchup marks the penultimate game of Duke’s season, with only their rivalry against UNC remaining before the ACC Tournament begins.

The Blue Devils rank seventh at KenPom and eighth in adjusted offensive efficiency. They shoot 38.4% from the perimeter (10th in the nation) and average 80.3 points per game (33rd in the nation). They keep their opponents to 66.8 points per game (35th in the nation) and have not yet faced NC State this season. Duke is currently projected to earn a No. 4 seed in ESPN’s bracketology predictions.

NC State (17-12, 9-9 ACC) ranks 76th at KenPom. The Wolfpack have lost three of their last four games, including their last two in a row against Florida State and UNC. They are not currently in the picture to reach the Big Dance as an at-large bid this March. DJ Horne leads the Wolfpack with 17.6 points per game. They average 76 points per game (90th in the nation) and commit just 9.6 turnovers per game (17th in the nation).

Duke vs. NC State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Duke -6.5

Total: 148.5

Moneyline: Duke -270, NC State +220

NC State’s defense will struggle to contain this high-powered Duke offense. The Blue Devils have their sights set on the top seed in the ACC Tournament, and as they round third and start heading home on the regular season schedule, the Blue Devils will make quick work of the Wolfpack on the road before they host their rivals.

Pick: Duke -6.5