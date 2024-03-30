Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz fight time, live stream, more for WBA junior welterweight title bout

A blockbuster clash for the WBA junior welterweight title is set as Rolando “Rolly” Romero defends his belt against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz this Saturday, March 30. This 12-round bout serves as the co-main event of Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora’s junior middleweight title fight.

It all gets going live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the fight start time, ring-walk details, and the full card below.

How to watch Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz

Main card coverage starts Saturday evening at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Ringwalks for the Romero-Cruz WBA junior welterweight title fight are expected around 11 p.m. ET.

You can purchase the fight for $69.99 via Prime Video on the Amazon website. You don’t need a Prime membership to watch the fight, anyone with an account has access once it’s purchased.

Fighter history

Romero turned professional in 2016 and quickly ascended up the ranks of the lightweight division. In August 2020, “Rolly” secured the vacant WBA interim lightweight title with an unanimous decision win over Jackson Maríñez. His perfect record, however, was blemished by a tough 6th-round stoppage loss to Gervonta Davis in May 2022.

Cruz has been a professional since 2015, starting out against local competition in his hometown of Mexico. He soon made a transition to the United States after early success. Cruz most notably tested Tank Davis in their December 2021 fight, although he lost on the cards. Despite his 5’4” frame, “Pitbull” showcases relentless pressure on opponents and has won his last three bouts.

Fight odds

Cruz has -310 odds to win the fight, while Romero enters a +235 underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The favored method of victory is Cruz by KO/TKO (-135).

Full card for Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz