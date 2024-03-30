Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

Reigning WBA junior welterweight champion Rolando Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) makes his first title defense this weekend against challenger Isaac Cruz (28-2-1, 20 KOs). These two will face off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This bout is the co-main event of Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora, as event coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video PPV this Saturday, March 30.

We’ll have round-by-round coverage of both fights, starting with Romero-Cruz who have projected ringwalks of 11 p.m. ET.

Cruz comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -310 favorite while Romero is a +235 underdog. The favored method of victory is Cruz by KO/TKO (-135).

Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz round-by-round results

