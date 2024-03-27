2024 win totals, odds for each NFL team

The 2024 NFL win total numbers and odds are now out at DraftKings Sportsbook. This is always an interesting look at how the oddsmakers see each team following free agency. And if you are a Panthers or Patriots fan, they don’t think too highly of your team’s chances to get to five wins in 2024. As usual, the previous Super Bowl participants, the Chiefs and 49ers, lead the way along with the Ravens at 11.5 wins.

The addition of Kirk Cousins in Atlanta has boosted their win total to 10.5, which is the second highest win total shared with eight other teams. While the Browns, who will get their starting QB back after winning 11 games last season, are set at 8.5 wins. Of course, these numbers also factor in their 2024 opponents, which we already know. And the Browns have the toughest schedule based on their opponent’s win percentage from last season. Playing in the AFC North where every team had a winning record doesn’t help.

Possible early bets

We still have the NFL Draft upcoming, but free agency has given us a good idea what teams will end up drafting a rookie quarterback and other key offensive pieces in the first and second rounds.

I am looking at unders for the Commanders (7.5), Raiders (6.5), and Saints (7.5) and overs for the Cardinals (6.5), Chargers (8.5), and Browns (8.5).

Betting on Jim Harbaugh to turn the Chargers around seems like a good bet, as he just finds ways to win wherever he is. I don’t care for the Dan Quinn/Kliff Kingsbury duo with a poor Commanders roster despite them likely getting a good rookie QB in the draft. The Raiders have no QB worth betting on at this point and they shouldn’t be able to acquire an impact rookie in the draft. The Saints have hurt themselves with their salary cap games and are weaker on their offensive line than last year, which is bad news for Derek Carr and his middling abilities.

It will be interesting to see what Jonathon Gannon can do with Kyler Murray and two first round picks this season. They’ll need those picks to hit, but I liked a lot of what I saw from that team last season despite their poor record. The Browns won games with quarterbacks who were actively hurting them last season, so I expect Deshaun Watson to at least be average enough to keep them afloat while their defense continues its strong play.