Warriors vs. Magic pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, March 27

We go over some of the best betting options for Wednesday’s matchup between the Warriors and Magic.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors
Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic plays defense during the game against Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors on January 2, 2024 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors (37-34) will complete a back-to-back set Wednesday when they meet the Orlando Magic (42-29). The Warriors got a win over the Heat Tuesday, while the Magic lost their last game Saturday against the Kings. These teams have met once this season, with Golden State winning 121-115 despite missing Draymond Green due to his suspension.

The Warriors won’t have an official injury report until later in the day but Trayce Jackson-Davis sat Tuesday’s game. The Magic are relatively clean on the injury front, with Gary Harris and Caleb Houstan being listed as questionable.

The Magic are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total coming in at 218. Orlando is -170 on the moneyline while Golden State is +142.

Warriors vs. Magic, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Magic -4.5

The Warriors are 23-11 ATS as the road team this season. They are 8-5-1 ATS with no rest and 8-3-1 ATS with a rest disadvantage, so there’s reason to believe they’ll be able to replicate Tuesday’s effort in this contest. The Magic are 24-10 ATS at home and 16-4 ATS as the home favorite. Orlando is just 7-7 ATS with a rest advantage.

Even though Golden State is more than capable of grabbing another important road win over a playoff contender, I think the Magic do have the advantage as the more rested team. Back Orlando to snag a win at home.

Over/Under: Under 218

Golden State keeps hitting unders on the road. The Warriors are 14-20 to the over away from the Bay Area. The Magic are 15-19 to the over as the home team and are 5-11 to the over since the All-Star break. Despite the first matchup between these teams going over this line, I’ll back the under to hit in Wednesday’s contest.

