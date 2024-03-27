Warriors vs. Magic pick against the spread, over/under for Wednesday, March 27

The Golden State Warriors (37-34) will complete a back-to-back set Wednesday when they meet the Orlando Magic (42-29). The Warriors got a win over the Heat Tuesday, while the Magic lost their last game Saturday against the Kings. These teams have met once this season, with Golden State winning 121-115 despite missing Draymond Green due to his suspension.

The Warriors won’t have an official injury report until later in the day but Trayce Jackson-Davis sat Tuesday’s game. The Magic are relatively clean on the injury front, with Gary Harris and Caleb Houstan being listed as questionable.

The Magic are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total coming in at 218. Orlando is -170 on the moneyline while Golden State is +142.

Warriors vs. Magic, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Magic -4.5

The Warriors are 23-11 ATS as the road team this season. They are 8-5-1 ATS with no rest and 8-3-1 ATS with a rest disadvantage, so there’s reason to believe they’ll be able to replicate Tuesday’s effort in this contest. The Magic are 24-10 ATS at home and 16-4 ATS as the home favorite. Orlando is just 7-7 ATS with a rest advantage.

Even though Golden State is more than capable of grabbing another important road win over a playoff contender, I think the Magic do have the advantage as the more rested team. Back Orlando to snag a win at home.

Over/Under: Under 218

Golden State keeps hitting unders on the road. The Warriors are 14-20 to the over away from the Bay Area. The Magic are 15-19 to the over as the home team and are 5-11 to the over since the All-Star break. Despite the first matchup between these teams going over this line, I’ll back the under to hit in Wednesday’s contest.