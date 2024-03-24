 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

No. 9 Texas A&M hits a buzzer-beater to force overtime vs. No. 1 Houston

Andersson Garcia with the shot of the 2024 NCAA Tournament so far!

By Nick Simon
Texas A&amp;M v Houston Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies were practically on death’s door, trailing the No. 1 Houston Cougars by 10 with 1:51 left in their NCAA Tournament second-round matchup on Sunday.

Andersson Garcia didn’t get the memo. After storming all the way back into striking distance, the Aggies had 1.2 seconds left to keep their season alive. Getting the ball off an inbounds pass, the senior forward answered the call.

The first weekend of the 2024 NCAA Tournament had plenty of tight ballgames that were decided in the final minute, but didn’t have a dramatic buzzer-beater that sent the crowd and the viewers at home into a frenzy. So it’s only fitting that it happens in the penultimate game in the first round with two in-state foes duking it out for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Unfortunately for Texas A&M, it was not able to get the job done as Houston prevailed 100-95 in OT.

More From DraftKings Network