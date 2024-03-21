No. 7 Texas vs. No. 2 Tennessee: Betting odds, spread, total for Second Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns will take on the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers in the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. This Midwest Region matchup will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte with the tipoff time and network TBD. This is the Rick Barnes Bowl as the Volunteer head coach will be facing his former school.

Texas (21-12) was able to clamp down No. 10 Colorado State on Thursday, taking its first-round matchup in a 56-44 victory. The Longhorns were able to advance by stifling the Rams defensively, limiting them to just 11 points in the first half and holding them to under 30% shooting for the night. It wasn’t a spectacular night for UT on offense, but it still got the job done as both Max Abmas and Dylan Disu dropped 12 points in the win.

Tennessee (25-8) had little issues snuffing out No. 15 Saint Peter’s in an 83-49 first-round blowout on Thursday. The Volunteers put the clamps on the Peacocks in the first half, holding them to just 20 points on under 25% shooting in the period. SEC Player of the Year Dalton Knecht dropped a smooth 23 points and eight rebounds in the win.

2024 March Madness: Texas vs. Tennessee odds

Spread: Tennessee -6

Over/Under: 148

Moneyline: Tennessee -270, Texas +220