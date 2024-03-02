College basketball picks: No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Creighton best bet on Saturday, Mar. 2

We have a huge Big East showdown in Omaha this afternoon as the No. 12 Marquette Golden Eagles pay a visit to the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. Marquette defeated Creighton 72-67 in their first matchup way back on December 30.

Marquette (22-6, 13-4 Big East) has compiled three straight blowout victories heading into this matchup and most recently downed Providence 91-69 on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles established a 50-26 lead at halftime and were never in danger the rest of the way. Kam Jones delivered 17 points in the win.

Creighton (21-8, 12-6 Big East) was able to bounce back from last Sunday’s loss to St. John’s by dominating Seton Hall in an 85-64 victory on Wednesday. The Bluejays never trailed in this contest as they shot 54.4% from the field and cruised the entire way. Ryan Kalkbrenner offered up 23 points, six rebounds, and four blocks in the victory.

Marquette was able to win the first matchup between these two teams despite shooting just 36.8% from the floor in that outing. The Golden Eagle offense has been highly efficient in Big East play and that will present a challenge for a Bluejays team that ranks last in turnover rate on defense. However, Creighton has also been effective on the offensive side of the floor and are shooting 59.7% from two against Big East foes.

What this game means for Marquette

Marquette still has hopes of winning at least a share of Big East regular season title, but needs everything to break its way in these last few games. With a huge home showdown against UConn coming up this Wednesday, the Golden Eagles absolutely do not want to head into it coming off a loss.

What this game means for Creighton

Creighton sits in third place in the Big East standings and still has a chance to overtake Marquette for second. With a victory over UConn in their back pocket, the Bluejays would be in line to grab the No. 2 seed in the Big East Tournament if they handle business t home this afternoon.

Marquette vs. Creighton odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Creighton -4.5

Total: 155

Moneyline: Creighton -185, Marquette +154

Pick: Over 155