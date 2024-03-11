Kirk Cousins to sign 4-year deal with Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a 4-year deal with quarterback Kirk Cousins, per his agent Mike McCarney. Cousins tore his Achilles and missed much of the 2023 season, but all signs point to him being ready for Week 1.

Cousins gets yet another big payday, this time a four-year, $180 million contract that includes a $50M signing bonus. He was the best quarterback on the market and for a team like the Falcons, who have strong skill position players, but no quarterback, his presence could help quickly. We should expect Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson to be in a much better situation this season to put up good fantasy football stats.

The Falcons odds went from +3500 to win the Super Bowl this season to +2800. There is no doubt that this move improves the team ten-fold after dealing with a group of below average QBs following Matt Ryan’s release.