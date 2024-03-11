Saquon Barkley heads to division rival Philadelphia via free agency

The Philadelphia Eagles will sign running back Saquon Barkley after letting D’Andre Swift walk in free agency. The Eagles are a great rushing team and the dynamic Barkley should be a great addition to their offense as they look to get back on track after a huge fall off to end the 2023 season.

Saquon Barkley’s new contract numbers

Barkley receives a 3-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75M and includes $26M fully guaranteed at signing, per Adam Schefter. This is a huge contract for a running back and shows the team is set on giving him plenty of work.

2023 statistics

The New York Giants were pretty awful last season and it showed in Barkley’s numbers, as he rushed 247 times for 962 yards and six touchdowns for a measly 3.9 yards per carry clip. He caught 41 passes for 280 yards and four more touchdowns.

Saquon Barkley should be a fantasy RB1 in 2024

Barkley will benefit from a strong offensive line and a running quarterback in Philadelphia. Yes, Jalen Hurts will take away some short yardage work, but they also brought Barkley in to take off some of that punishment to their franchise QB. Hurts was hurt last year for much of the season and it hurt them as the season went on. Also, without Jason Kelce at center, the team might not be quite as successful with the tush push. I expect Barkley to get a strong workload to go along with more goal line work than Eagles running backs have had recently.